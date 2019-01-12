Even the most experienced mom can get caught unawares by a growing baby. Because the reality is, they don't exactly warn you when they're going to grow out of their clothes, now, do they? One second they're teeny tiny and the next they're (quite literally) bursting at the seams. Not even the ever unflappable Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper can escape the shock of an unexpected baby growth spurt, and she has five kids so that's saying something. Gaines' latest pic of baby Crew proves he's growing faster than his clothes these days, and honestly not even I can believe how fast the time has flown.

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines welcomed their fifth child, baby boy Crew Gaines, back in June 2018. Little Crew joined two big brothers, 9-year-old Duke and 14-year-old Drake, as well as two big sisters, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Emmie Kay. Crew's arrival came as something of a surprise to his parents, but boy have they been enjoying every moment they get with the sweet little baby. Joanna's Instagram has been filled with happy family photos from her Waco, Texas farmhouse, where everyone in the family seems utterly smitten with the baby boy.

Although it looks like a pretty hilarious detail slipped everyone's attention. He's gotten a bit too big for his britches.

On Saturday Joanna posted a sweet picture of herself holding Crew on her lap as he slept in a sleeper that looked just a touch too tight (not that I'm judging him, of course. I'm pretty sure that's how I look in my pajamas all the time). She captioned the photo "I think it's time for the next size up #sixmonths."

And just like that, Crew Gaines snuck up on a milestone.

Actually, it looks like Crew Gaines is taking the new year pretty seriously. Not only is he growing out of his clothes in 2019, but he apparently also said his first word this year. On Jan. 1, Joanna shared a reflective Instagram post where she looked back on the last year, as so many of us do, while also looking towards the future. As she wrote on Instagram, her oldest son Drake will be driving in two years. And as for her youngest son:

I mean Crew is already six months old and saying "mama" (I had to throw that in there, sorry Chip).

That's sort of the way it is with kids, isn't it? If you don't sort of pause to take a breather, if you don't take a minute to really pay close attention to what's going on with your little loves, it's all different.

Joanna Gaines knows this. She's taking a beat to pay attention to the changes in her kids. Because it all changes, all the time, doesn't it? I mean, just look at Crew Gaines busting out of his sleeper. I'm not even his mom and I feel like he grew like a weed overnight.

He's a lucky little guy though. His mom is clearly just loving every bit of him.

And now she knows there's a little bit more to love of wee Crew.

