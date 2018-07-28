Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to be enjoying a pretty special summer this year. First of all, the couple have officially wrapped up their wildly popular home improvement show Fixer Upper, which probably frees up a significant amount of time in their schedule. And they also welcomed their fifth child in June, something they are clearly relishing. They're not the only ones. Joanna Gaines new picture of baby Crew is a real family affair, and offers more proof that his older siblings are just as in love with him as their parents.

Crew Gaines was born on July 23 at a hospital near the family farm in Waco, Texas. He joined two big brothers, 13-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke, as well as two older sisters, 11-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Emmie Kay. Welcoming a new baby after an eight year break like that must have been daunting, especially considering this pregnancy came as a happy surprise to the couple, as Joanna told People back in May; "I had been feeling a little emotional and crazy and thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t me.' Then all of a sudden I realized, ‘Hey, I remember this.’ When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped. Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

While the parents were excited, that didn't necessarily mean their kids were going to follow suit. It can be tough to have a new baby around after so many years of a certain family dynamic. The older kids could have been upset by the news, felt displaced or worried or just upset in general.

Looking at Joanna's latest picture of Crew snuggled up between his dad Chip and big brother Duke, the kids were clearly just as excited about the new baby's arrival as their parents.

The Magnolia Table cookbook author captioned the picture:

Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst 😍

Duke has his arms wrapped around his baby brother and is even kind of smiling in his sleep, which is just extra adorable. And as for Chip; he looks like a happy man. Also worth noting, Chip is still wearing the hospital bracelet from when Crew was born, something that is a bit of a Gaines' family tradition, according to a July 5 Instagram post by Joanna:

Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5

This sweet picture of Chip and two of his sons cuddling isn't the first time the older Gaines siblings have made their love for their baby brother known. When their mom was giving birth on June 23 they gathered anxiously outside the hospital room door waiting for news. And it was pretty much the sweetest thing ever.

Since Crew has come home from the hospital, both Chip and Joanna have shared a few pictures with their followers of what life on the farm looks like with five kids.

One picture of Joanna cuddling with Crew in bed was actually taken by her youngest daughter Emmie Kay.

The proud mom took another gorgeous shot of her two daughters standing in their yard under a string of white lights "stargazing," with Ella holding her baby brother in her arms.

Bringing a new baby into the house after eight years could be extremely stressful. But the Gaines family seems to be managing just fine. They're spending time bonding with each other and baby Crew this summer... and you just know they're doing it surrounded by a little shiplap.