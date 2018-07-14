Joanna Gaines' Pic With Her Baby Boy Crew Looks So Peaceful

Joanna and Chip Gaines are seriously killing me with pictures of their fifth baby. The Fixer Upper couple have always been pretty talented when it comes to sharing their lifestyle on social media and I should know. I have spent more time than I care to admit poring over pictures of their farmhouse, their food, and their kids. But not in a creepy way, I promise. It's just the family looks so content these days, especially Joanna Gaines' most recent picture with her baby boy. I mean, she's sitting on a porch in a rocking chair with her baby and her dog on the ground beside her. Give her a glass of fresh squeezed lemonade and a warm chocolate chip cookie and that's heaven right there.

The 40-year-old cookbook author and interior designer gave birth to her fifth child, son Crew Gaines, on June 23. He joins two big brothers, 13-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke, as well as two older sisters, 8-year-old Emmie Kay and 11-year-old Ella. I know what you're thinking; man does that sound crazy hectic. But take a look at this picture of Joanna with her baby boy on their big farm porch. Rocking him with that far away look of contentment in her eyes. A big gorgeous dog named Cookie at her feet.

She doesn't exactly look frazzled to me.

She proudly captioned the photo of the happy trio: Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️

Also please note that baby Crew has some hair and is swaddled in a blanket that looks like the softest thing ever. He is passed out in that way of fully satisfied, relaxed babies everywhere.

The Gaines family wasn't expecting another baby, as Joanna told People back in April, but they've been fully embracing the exciting surprise that is baby Crew since his arrival three weeks ago.

We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10. It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.

And speaking of Chip Gaines, he shared his own adorable picture of his baby boy on Friday. In the photo Crew is draped over his father's arm, and he is again passed out. Which might explain why Joanna looks so relaxed... he must be one of those sleeping babies I've heard so much about. This was Chip's first post on Instagram about his new baby since his arrival, and he captioned the photo "My heart is full."

Who can blame him?

Crew Gaines represents a whole new era for the Fixer Upper family; they have stopped filming their wildly popular reality series and have decided to stick closer to home to focus on the two things Chip Gaines says "matter most" to the couple, according to Business Insider; their family and their business. Also they've stopped doing "D" names for boys, which also feels significant in a different way.

Now both Chip and Joanna Gaines seem more content, more relaxed, and more present. And they're also still sticking with some traditions, as Joanna noted in an Instagram post of Chip holding Crew (who was asleep again). In the picture, Chip is still wearing his hospital bracelet and Joanna explained:

Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5

Fans of Fixer Upper were obviously heartbroken to see the end of the shiplap, but I hope they take comfort in the knowledge that both Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to really be enjoying life. On their farm in Waco, Texas, with their new baby and their big kids and their sunshine. What could be better?