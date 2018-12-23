If there's one thing I don't miss about having a little baby, it's the lack of sleep. But here's what I must admit I really miss quite a lot; having a baby around at Christmas. There's something about a baby that makes the holidays feel extra magical, and there's one mom in particular who seems to be fully immersing herself in that baby magic: Joanna Gaines. While the Fixer Upper star tends to be a pretty big fan of the holidays, this year looks to be extra special for the designer. And just one look at Gaines' picture of baby Crew with Santa explains it all.

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew Gaines, on June 21. Since his birth, the entire Gaines brood has been hanging out at their Waco, Texas farmhouse doing some seriously wonderful family bonding. Even the older kids, including sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 10, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, have been getting in on the action. Both Joanna and Chip have been sharing pictures of the kids hanging out since Crew's arrival. But it looks like there was one moment Joanna wanted to capture with Crew on his own; his first time meeting Santa Claus.

And boy, was this little guy ready for it.

Joanna shared a series of photos of Crew visiting Santa Claus (and can everyone take a moment to appreciate Santa's luxurious coat please?), each one sweeter than the next. She appropriately captioned the photo session:

All my dreams have come true ❤️

Looking at the smile on Crew's face, it appears the feeling is mutual.

No big surprise, fans loved the pictures of Crew with Santa:

Best Santa everrr! And Joanna, you've got a beautiful boy!!

Crew is a mini mama! Those eyes!

Precious beautiful boy in his first SANTA PICS!!❤🎅 He seems perfectly comfortable, smiling & happy!😃❤Love Baby Crew's outfit too! Great pics

The proud parents have been happily incorporating Crew into their Christmas traditions with their older kids this year, although Joanna had her reservations about how receptive they might be to certain changes to the status quo. For instance, the family generally decorates a special "family tree" full of mementos and memories to stand in the family room every year. This year, Crew's arrival changed things just slightly, as Joanna wrote on her Magnolia blog, because the former family room became his nursery:

Truthfully, I was nervous the kids might be sad that things would look a little different this year. I even asked them if we should combine the two trees into one for next year, but they all said they love it just the way it turned out. I love how Crew has given us all fresh eyes to see the wonder in our yearly traditions.

The whole family now enjoys hanging out in the master bedroom, curling up with the lights of the tree to warm them. So it seems Crew's birth was something of an inspiration.

And he even liked sitting on Santa's lap. He truly is a miracle baby.

