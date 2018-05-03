I miss being pregnant, if only for the glorious pregnancy cravings. There's something about the way food figures into your life when you're pregnant, the way you obsess over it, and get super detailed about the sort of food your body probably needs right now. At least that's the way it was for me — and it's the way it is for a certain lady from Fixer Upper as well. In a recent interview with People, Joanna Gaines went deep into her pregnancy cravings and honestly? I would let her take me on a little fast food road trip any day of the week.

The designer/cookbook author/restaurateur and mom of four is expecting her fifth child, a baby boy, with husband Chip Gaines this summer. And she's not about to deny herself any little bit of food she might be craving this time around, maybe on account of this is her fifth pregnancy and so she should get whatever she damn well pleases. While Joanna has recently put out a new cookbook, Magnolia Table, don't expect her to turn her nose up at a few chicken nuggets or some fries.

In fact, I would even go so far as to say Joanna speaks fluent fast food. Maybe because she already has four kids; 13-year-old son Drake, 9-year-old son Duke, 11-year-old daughter Ella, and 8-year-old daughter Emmie. Or maybe it's simply because she is just really craving herself some good old processed food these days.

I mean, she did celebrate her 40th birthday recently by eating a big old donut, as evidenced by her Instagram photo.

Now it's not just donuts that have caught Joanna's eye these days. She told People she's had a pretty significant love affair with sugary cereals during her pregnancy:

Fruity Pebbles with milk, or I'll make Fruity Pebbles rice cereal treats, any kind of cereal with too much sugar.

I know. I didn't know about Fruity Pebbles rice cereal treats either. I'm excited. This isn't the first time Joanna has gotten real about her Fruity Pebbles love either. She took to social media in February to share a picture of some beautiful cookies she baked, but only because it was the middle of the night and she didn't have access to everything she was really craving, as she wrote on Instagram:

Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving fruity pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing. Didn't have any of that so I made myself some cookies.

Of course, women can not live on Fruity Pebbles alone, no matter how hard we may try. Sometimes it's a good idea to add a little grease into the rotation, and Joanna Gaines is like a next-level genius when it comes to sourcing out how to satisfy her cravings. She explained that she's gotten pretty specific about her fast food needs, even down to which ice tastes the best in which soda (because we all know that nobody is a connoisseur of food and drink like a pregnant woman). As she told People:

I even went to four different fast-food places to get four of my favorite things. Fries from one place, chicken tenders from another, soft drink from another place because I love their ice and custard from another. I have no regrets. It was a good night.

That does sound like a pretty good night. Or a lot like all of my Sunday nights forever, pregnant or not.

I like to think of the woman who brought us shiplap and a sort of refined country elegance, driving around in her nightgown and rubber boots (she didn't say what she was wearing, so forgive me for just guessing) and visiting all of the best drive-thru fast food joints in the vicinity. This gives me peace.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.