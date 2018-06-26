Joanna Gaines' Selfie With Her Newborn Son Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See All Day

Just a day after announcing the birth of her fifth child, Joanna Gaines shared an adorable selfie with her newborn son and it's by far the sweetest thing you'll see all day. The mom of five welcomed her little boy — whom she and her husband, Chip, named Crew — this past Thursday, June 21, according to People, and she's already shared some aww-worthy photos since his arrival. The newest photo, shared on Sunday night, shows Joanna cuddling the youngest member of Gaines family and it will immediately warm your heart.

In the new photo, Chip and Joanna's little bundle of joy is absolutely adorable as he nests into his mom's shoulder in a baby-blue onesie. "Cuddle bug," Joanna simply captioned the sweet photo, which is just right for this sweet little guy with a swoosh of dark hair. Meanwhile, having just delivered, Joanna looks characteristically fashionable in a floral silk robe.

As Fixer Upper fans may have noticed, the Texas family seemingly broke with tradition by not naming their youngest boy a "D" name. Baby Crew's older male siblings are name Drake, who is now 9, and Duke, who is 13. Chip and Joanna also have two daughters: 8-year-old Emmie Kay and 11-year-old Ella, who obviously have their own "E" initial tradition going on. But as one fan on Instagram pointed out, his name is more than fitting as the newborn completes the Gaines "crew."

Earlier on Sunday, Joanna shared on Instagram that the whole family "couldn’t be more in love" with baby Crew. And from this sweet mother-son selfie, that couldn't be more obvious. The 40-year-old also shared in the same Instagram post that Crew made "an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early." She added, "which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one."

In the same series of photos, you can also see Chip letting the older Gaines kids into the delivery room, presumably somewhere in the labor process. (Considering Joanna's calm face, it surely looks like it was somewhat early in the game).

But the photo I love the most is the one showing the bigger Gaines kids gathered around the wood hospital door, trying desperately to hear what's going on inside as they wait for their baby brother to make his grand entrance. And it seems like it was one of Joanna's favorites as well, captioning the photo:

One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn't wait to meet their new baby brother.

Given all of the excitement surrounding baby Crew's arrival, you might've missed that Chip had also somewhat hinted at the the baby's name on Twitter. "And then there were 5.." the new dad tweeted on Saturday. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."

Raising five kids is undoubtedly a handful for any parent, but the Gaines family, as led by the always-chill Joanna, can clearly handle it and seem more than excited to enter this chapter of their life. Before Crew's birth, the family had already announced that it was going to be moving on from Fixer Upper — the HGTV hit that made the clan famous — to focus on family. Back in October when they first announced the show would be ending, according to TODAY, Chip explained:

I realized the show was demanding time from me, and I needed to be giving it to our businesses, to our relationship and my family. How far can you push it before something really does break down? And that’s kind of where we landed.

Never fear, though: This is one family that finds the time for each other. The Gaines' social feed pretty much shows nonstop projects the kids are involved in, whether it's Emmie Kay's floral arranging hobby or Ella's summer job of selling baked goods.

Indeed, this family has mastered multitasking and Chip and Joanna have also very clearly gotten this whole parenting thing down. For example, Joanna once told People that “Chip is the best swaddler” and that "he’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep."

While Chip and Joanna seem more than content with five children, this may not be the last time the family hears the pitter-patter of little feet. In fact, the pair has hinted at the possibility of more kids down the line. “I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” Joanna added in the same interview with People. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”

For now, though, fans are just happy to see everyone doing so well and to revel in the beautiful baby pics of little Crew.