Prom is one of those seminal rites of passage, but millions of high schoolers are sadly missing the opportunity to dress up in a tux or sparkly dress this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, kids, I've got some good news for you: John Krasinski will be your virtual prom DJ this Friday night, so go gather some flowers from the garden and make yourself a DIY corsage.

On April 16, the Jack Ryan announced his plans to host a virtual prom on Instagram. "That’s right class of 2020," Krasinski captioned a video of himself preparing for the gig. "I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night."

Krasinski made the incredible decision after he'd asked people what they missed about regular life during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent episode of his new YouTube channel "Some Good News." Apparently, there were a whole lot of people who answered that they really missed that they couldn't go to prom.

"I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom," the actor and father of two captioned an old prom photo of himself. "So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST!" True to his word, The Office star announced with a TikTok video on that the prom will go on.

Krasinski's "Some Good News" series is all about spreading positive news in the world and sharing a little joy during this difficult time, like when he recently invited the original cast of Hamilton to sing "Alexander Hamilton" in a Zoom chat to surprise a young Broadway fan. And now Krasinski is using the power of music and community to bring even more people together while they stay at home.

Krasinski has asked people to head over to the "Some Good News" YouTube channel on Friday night at 8 p.m. EST for the virtual prom. The actor has also apparently invited "some friends" to help him out in the DJ booth and people seem to be ready to get their dancing shoes on for this big event.

"I'll be wearing my dress, my hair'll be done and makeup on ready to have the prom of a lifetime! Thank you," one virtual prom-goer tweeted, while one mom tweeted, "Thank you!!! My daughter is missing her senior prom and graduation this year. I feel terrible as the weekend before the stay at home orders came we were supposed to go shopping for a dress. Can’t wait to watch what you do for all these kids."

While not being able to go to prom is heartbreaking, having Jim Halpert as your DJ for the night will still be pretty darn memorable.

