Sometimes the stars align and all of the boxes of all of the things we love get ticked. This is definitely going to be one of those times for most of us, especially if you are someone who loves John Legend. Of course you do, right? And don't you also love his daughter Luna? Tick. And lastly, this one might be slightly more controversial... do you love the song "Baby Shark?" Maybe you love that it makes your kid happy. But trust me, this video of John Legend and Luna singing "Baby Shark" together will make you feel all warm and toasty inside.

We all know that The Voice coach and EGOT-winner is a talent to be reckoned with in the world of singing and performing. But Legend is more than a performer; he's one of those dads who seems to genuinely get a real kick out of hanging out with his two kids, 2-year-old daughter Luna and 10-month-old son Miles. So much so that he was ready to go full-on dad by donning an actual shark shirt, apparently just so he could sing that well known diddy by Pinkfong, "Baby Shark" with Luna. Who, much like most children her age, appears to know every single word.

Legend proudly shared the video on Instagram this week. It all opens with his button down pink shark shirt.

Now I don't want to be one of those people who stirs the pot here, but please note that Legend starts the song in the middle with "Daddy Shark." This seems rather self-serving, and also he ended the video just as Luna seemed to really start getting her groove on. Just sayin'... But father and daughter were having such a good time together I will let it go like a normal person. Especially when he shared another picture of the two of them in sunglasses and matching adorable grins.

The Teigen/Legend family are no strangers to letting a little music into their lives. In the past both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared videos of the family enjoying living room dance parties. Much like this one from last week Legend shared on Instagram, for example.

It would absolutely make sense to see Luna go into the entertainment industry, and not just because her father is a famous performer and her mother is a model, cookbook author, and Queen of Twitter.

Luna definitely has her own personality and her own style which basically consists of as many Disney princess dresses as she can get her hands on, as per Us Weekly.

I might be jumping the shark a little here (you're welcome), but I can see more duets between John Legend and his daughter Luna in the future. Maybe I'm only seeing that because I desperately want it to happen, but it's a definite possibility.

Because Luna definitely has performance in her blood. Whether that evolves into singing, acting, modeling, or all of the above. Or maybe she'll end up designing adult princess dresses, I would be fine with that too.