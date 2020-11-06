Millions woke up Friday morning with a classic Ray Charles' tune stuck in their heads after a historic flip in election results. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in the Peach State and to commemorate the moment, John Legend recorded himself singing "Georgia On My Mind."

The former vice president took a jump over President Donald Trump in the polls overnight, according to CNN, putting Biden on the path to win Georgia, though it's still too soon to call. The southern state has traditionally given its electoral votes to the Republican presidential candidate and the last time Georgia flipped blue for a Democratic candidate was in 1992 when Bill Clinton narrowly defeated George H.W. Bush.

Legend's take on the development? "I love you Georgia," he said at the end of the video of him singing the classic Ray Charles tune.

Shortly after Legend tweeted the video, his wife Chrissy Teigen shared a little background info on his process before posting. "He has been waiting five hours to post this," she tweeted. The "All of Me" singer proudly chimed in to say, "It was one take tho."

A huge credit for Biden's lead in Georgia could be attributed to Stacey Abrams. The former Democratic representative and founder of Fair Fight, who ran for governor in the state, has been trending nationally for putting Georgia in the blue light. Ahead of Election Day, Abrams had been tirelessly working to get Georgia voters registered and raising awareness about voting rights in her state.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke thanked Abrams for her "hard work." "Thank you @staceyabrams for what you made possible in Georgia and throughout this country," he tweeted. "The example, the inspiration, the hard work, the selflessness, the generosity towards all who called on you to help. So grateful to and inspired by you."

Cori Bush, Missouri's first Black woman congresswoman, also chimed in to say, "Yes, you should be uplifting Stacey Abrams & the incredible Black women across the country for their great organizing work."

So, yes, Georgia is on just about everyone's mind right now and now we have Legend singing the state song to pull us through until election results are officially announced.