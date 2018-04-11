There's a lot to love about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. From their sweet love story to their hilarious and adorable social media posts, they're one of Hollywood's best couples. But their daughter, Luna, might just be the cutest part about them. Want proof? Well, John Legend's story about Luna saying "Beyoncé" for the first time will make love this sweet family even more.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Legend was asked a variety of questions, of course, about his wife and family, and Beyoncé, obviously. Now, in case you missed it, Hollywood has been abuzz recently with reports that Queen Bey was literally bitten at a party. No one will say who it was, but Teigen actually tweeted about it and claimed she knows who the guilty party is, so, obviously, DeGeneres had to ask Legend if he also knew.

But Legend, being the master avoider of tricky questions that he is, simply swiveled the conversation back to his daughter, (almost) 2-year-old Luna. "We know who it was, and we're not talking about it," Legend stated, according to the video on DeGeneres' YouTube channel. But he continued, "Speaking of Luna, she had a milestone yesterday. She said 'Beyoncé' for the first time."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Now, as most parents know, there are several important milestones in your child's life. Their first real words, the first time they crawl, and the first time they actually walk are all very memorable moments for parents to witness and celebrate. But, then there are those other milestones. And as Legend told DeGeneres, his little girl saying Queen Bey's name in full was a pretty big one for them. The 39-year-old dad told DeGeneres:

That was Luna’s first Beyoncé. I feel like I should write it down in her baby book.

So, how did this all transpire? Well, Legend explained that it went as every parent can attest to: kids repeating what they hear you say. "We were listening to Lemonade in the car, and Chrissy and I were talking about Beyoncé and Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said Beyoncé," he told the host.

The audience, of course, was totally excited about little Luna's first-ever full "Beyoncé," as they should be. It's kind of a big deal and seeing how proud Legend was of his daughter is totally adorable. Really, though, saying "Beyoncé" might not have been the absolute best thing to happen in the sweet little family lately. After all, Legend just performed in the live show, Jesus Christ Superstar! on Easter Sunday, and it was an absolute smash. On top of that, the family of three is about to become a family of four, as Teigen is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, due in June, and they're expecting a baby boy, according to People.

The family has a lot going on, so stopping to enjoy the little things in life, such as Luna's first "Beyoncé." Oh, and their baby dancing and giggling to hearing her dad sing a new song like she did in an Instagram video Legend recently uploaded. As Legend is holding little Luna and dancing around to his new song "A Good Night," Luna adorably giggles and lets out a "dada" and a "singing." Based off of the sweet video, and Legend's latest update that she's basically a member of the Beyhive now, it's clear that little Luna is growing up so fast.

With a baby brother on the way, it's unclear whether Luna knows what's about to happen. But according to Legend's interview with DeGeneres, it could be a little rocky at first. "I don't know how Luna's going to be at sharing," he said in the video. But, Teigen and Legend are great parents, and hopefully, their new addition to the family will just bring them even more love and joy, and hopefully plenty more "Beyonces."

