This actor is closing out the year with a bang. Get it? Bad jokes aside, fans are thrilled to hear Johnny Galecki welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Alaina Meyer. The excited couple announced the news Wednesday via an adorable Instagram post.

Captioning a black-and-white shot of the couple holding on to their little guy's hand (yep, it's a boy!), Galecki wrote: "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support."

Meyer shared a similar post, with the exception being her photo is in color. Both shots are gorgeous, of course.

No word on a name yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if they reveal it sooner than later. That's because the two have been open with fans from the jump regarding this pregnancy, with Galecki and Meyer first announcing it in May. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the actor wrote at the time.

Although Galecki asked fans to respect their privacy, the couple did share their sex reveal with the world a few weeks later. Captioning a photo of the then expecting parents covered in blue paint, Galecki wrote, "A day I'll never forget."

Until Galecki and Meyer decide to share more details about their precious baby boy, it's probably best to leave them be for the moment. Welcoming your first child into the world is a special time, after all, and they deserve to enjoy it privately. Congrats!