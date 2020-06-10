Join Us At Camp Romper, A Free & Super Fun Virtual Experience For Kids

This summer is like no other summer. While our country grapples with racism and police brutality, we're in the midst of a global pandemic. From cancelled camps to closed city pools and town parks, so many go-to plans that give kids joy — and that working parents depend on — are officially on hold. Parents everywhere are working to make the best of things for their kids, and the Romper team is committed to helping create some good old fashioned summer magic for our own kids and for yours. They might not be able to have 10 friends over for a slumber party where the only snacks are spray cheese and crackers (feel free to pin that for later), or to spend an entire day in the neighborhood pool having a chicken fight, but they can still have fun. It’s all about adapting, and Camp Romper is here to help you save summer from being completely cancelled.

We’re excited to invite your kids to join us and some of our friends for a super fun, completely free, virtual summer experience. Recreate some of that magic of camp in your kitchen as Camp Romper brings you arts and crafts, science experiments, cooking, storytime, and more. Our goal is for Camp Romper to allow all kids to explore their passions, get messy, and sparkle with possibility.

Each week will feature a new “camp,” so you’ll always know what’s coming and can get your kids totally pumped. We ~know~ you AND your kids are so over Zoom, but because these activities require actual hands-on interaction from your kids, it’s not about staring into the abyss — it’s about creative expression, having serious fun, and the chance to connect with your kids as they have the summer none of us were expecting.

We’re really excited to partner with some of our favorite organizations to bring you summer Saturday programming:

Photo courtesy DQSH NYC

On Saturday June 13th, we’re kicking off the festivities by making t-shirt pom poms with The Neon Tea Party, whose mission is to empower kids to celebrate their creativity through colorful, playful, universally-beloved crafts.

The next week (June 20), we’re making nut-free energy bites and easy guac with Sprouts Cooking School, a dedicated kids-only cooking school. The Sprouts team is passionate about nurturing adventurous palates, building a strong foundation for a lifelong love of cooking, and encouraging all families to cook together.

On June 27th, join us for Drag Queen Story Hour with Harmonica Sunbeam. During this storytelling program designed for kids ages 3-8, Harmonica Sunbeam will read picture books, sing songs, and introduce children to the concept of drag as a form of dress-up and self-expression. Through storytelling and creativity, DQSH teaches children about gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

More programming will be announced soon! We’ve also partnered with more of our fave organizations to bring you additional options through the week, from Smart Buddies coding camp to acclaimed children’s singer and puppeteer Flor Bromley, who is offering a free Spanish musical adventure programs.

For more details and how to register, head over to the Camp Romper sign-up page here!

We also invite you to keep visiting our Camp Romper summer content hub, which we’ll be keeping updated all summer long with lists and ideas for keeping kids busy and happy this summer. Start with our proverbial summer reading list, which takes on greater importance this year — selected for young and adult readers (yes, we are all still learning), the books tackle topics like race relations, environmental justice, and white privilege — or are simply a beautiful look into another human’s life. We’ve also got two incredible toy lists for inspo, whether you’ve got a backyard to turn into a summertime oasis or a small space that can become magical).

So grab your tube socks, your friendship bracelet supplies, and your favorite neon shorts…. Camp Romper may be a virtual summer camp, but at the heart, it has all the goodness you love about your own childhood summers: connection, fun, and creativity. This doesn’t have to be the summer that wasn’t. Camp Romper can make it the summer that totally was.