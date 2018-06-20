The Duggars family just keeps on growing and between all the weddings, pregnancies, and births, it can be a little difficult to keep track of everything that's going on lately. But one of the most recent updates comes from Joseph and Kendra Duggar, who just welcomed their first child earlier this month. Now, a few weeks after their bundle of joy's arrival, Joseph and Kendra Duggar have revealed the inspiration behind their son's name and it's predictably adorable and traditional.

In case you missed it, Kendra Duggar gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, on June 8, according to E! News. The happy parents got married in September 2017 and just nine months after their wedding, according to E! News, baby Garrett David Duggar was welcomed into the ever-expanding family. And as the couple announced in a new video on TLC's website, the name Garrett certainly was inspired by someone pretty special.

If you didn't know, Joseph Duggar's middle name is Garret, as he explained to fans in the TLC video, so it's likely that the couple decided to honor the the new dad by naming their first-born after him. And while they didn't talk about what inspired their son's middle name — David — it's likely that it had something to do with the Duggar family as well. As Duggar fans know, one of Joseph's brothers is named John-David.

TLC on YouTube

The new parents also opened up to their fans about what it's been like to be parents to their baby boy over the last couple weeks, and how they were adjusting to their new roles. In the video, which was uploaded to the TLC website this week, the 19-year-old new mom told fans:

It's definitely super thrilling to be parents of our sweet little guy, and I think it's kind of surreal right now. We're super excited just to get to do this journey together.

The new dad also talked about what it was like having a son, and all the things he looked forward to doing with little Garrett, like "going fishing with him and just everything that every dad thinks of, I think. It's great to have a boy."

And considering the fact that baby boy Garrett is one of many Duggar grandchildren, he'll have plenty of cousins to play with as he gets older. In fact, according to In Touch Weekly, baby Garrett and his (slightly) older cousin, Gideon — whom Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed earlier this year — already seem to be getting along.

As In Touch Weekly reported, Joy-Anna and Austin recently snapped an adorable photo with Garrett and Gideon, so it's safe to say that these two will eventually become best friends one day.

Kendra herself hasn't revealed too much about how her delivery with Garrett went, but The Hollywood Gossip reported that it looks like she may have given birth in a hospital since she apparently seen wearing what looked like hospital bracelets. For those who aren't aware, the Duggars have traditionally preferred home births over hospital births, though many Duggar women have delivered their children in hospitals. According to the Duggar Family Blog, matriarch of the Duggar family, Michelle, discovered her love of home births after having given birth to her sixth child, Jinger, at home. According to the blog, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's friends introduced them to home births, and Michelle was happy to be able to walk around freely while she was in labor.

Whatever the case may have been with Kendra, all that matters is that baby Garrett and mom are happy, healthy, and safe, which they definitely seem to be.