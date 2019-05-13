While Mother’s Day is generally thought of as full of flowers and happiness, it can be a tough holiday for some. If you’ve lost your mother, have a strained relationship, or have lost a child, then the day can feel best left unacknowledged. But one reality TV celeb faced the difficulty head-on with beautiful words. In a recent Instagram post, Counting On star Josiah Dugger penned a touching message to wife Lauren on Mother’s Day following their heartbreaking miscarriage.

Josiah, who tied the knot with Lauren in June 2018, shared some moving words in a post on the couple's joint Instagram account, alongside a photo of them standing together with wide smiles. "To my dear Lauren... Happy 1st Mother’s Day!" he began. "I have seen you love, protect, and how much you have given without getting anything in return. I wish our sweet baby could’ve seen just how wonderful a mother you are."

He continued, "Not all mothers arms get to hold their little one, or get to hear their baby’s laughs and cries. You may have missed out on these things since our baby was called home to be with Jesus, but you ARE a mother. I love you Lauren! -Si."

Josiah concluded the post with three hashtags: #mothersday, #happymothersday, #mamatoanangelbaby.

The couple opened up about their miscarriage in February through a video released on TLC’s website. “A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” Lauren shared at the time, adding:

At first, we kind of wanted to just stay quiet about the news, but knew that since everyone is anticipating for us to announce that were having a baby, we felt like it was time that we told everyone that our first and only baby is in heaven. It is hard to hear when people asks us if we are expecting, when we only recently lost our baby. You can imagine it was devastating to the both of us.

This Mother’s Day had to be difficult for the reality star, which makes her husband’s kindness so touching.

Though the couple announced the miscarriage in February, it had taken place in October, according to Fox News. On March 24, Lauren took to Instagram to thank her supporters for helping her through the difficult time.

“I just want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, support, and for all you Mama’s out there for sharing your angel baby stories,” she captioned a photo that showcased the couple’s wedding picture. “It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound. I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials.”

Josiah's loving message to Lauren on Mother's Day sends an important message that motherhood is very personal and, for many women, begins when they know they’re pregnant. Counting On fans are undoubtedly wishing this couple all the best as they continue navigating this time together.