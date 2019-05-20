Just when you thought the 2019 Duggar baby boom couldn't get any more crowded, Lauren and Josiah announced they're expecting their rainbow baby after suffering a miscarriage sometime in fall 2018, the couple revealed to People on Monday. The news is incredibly heartwarming given everything that the couple has been through together, and fans couldn't be happier for the pair. Talk about a wonderful development.

When Season 9 of Counting On premiered in February, Lauren tearfully revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage months after the couple's June 2018 marriage, stating at the time, according to E! News: "It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

But now Lauren and Josiah are celebrating a new pregnancy, a development they confirmed to People on Monday. "Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they told the outlet in a joint statement.

The two also revealed their due date, adding: "God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall."

Making matters even more adorable? The two posed for pictures in front of a sign that reads, “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2," and they included a balloon in the photos to represent their first pregnancy.

The duo revealed in an Instagram post that they named the fetus "Asa," which means King of Judah in Hebrew. What an emotional moment, right?

Following the announcement, many fans took to social media to congratulate the pair about their happy news.

"I’m happy for them! I usually snark about them and especially Josiah, but as someone who is now pregnant with their own rainbow I feel happy for them, loss is awful," one person penned on Reddit.

Someone else said, "I just lost a baby April 5th. Seeing your smile here makes me see there is a rainbow after our storm. So incredibly happy for y'all. God bless you and your new baby."

"Having walked through miscarriage, I am so happy for you both!" a commenter added. "Our rainbow baby is 9 months old, and he is such a blessing! Enjoy every moment."

One more fan said, "So excited for you all. My rainbow is 16 months now and we had 3 miscarriages before we got our blessing. Praying for a healthy pregnancy for momma and baby."

Aww. It's so heartwarming to hear these stories from people who went through similar experiences — it just goes to show you can never know what another person is dealing with privately.

Circling back to the 2019 Duggar baby boom, a total of five women are now pregnant: Anna, Jessa, Kendra, Lauren, and Joy-Anna Duggar are all expecting. What's even more interesting? Four of the ladies are due in the fall, with the exception of Jessa who's due in late May or early June. Phew.

Anyway, congrats to Josiah and Lauren! I can't wait to see what the future has in store for their family.