Congratulations are order for the Duggar family after news broke that they'll be counting on once again this summer. On Wednesday, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she's pregnant again after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year. But not only did she announce that exciting news, she also revealed when she's due and the sex of her family's upcoming bundle of joy.

"Austin and I are expecting," Joy-Anna, who's married to Austin Forsyth, tells her family in a video shared on YouTube entitled, "Yes, the rumors are true..."

News of the Forsyth growing by one more comes about eight months after the couple shared that they had suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks gestation. On Instagram today, Joy-Anna said that it's "been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

Joy-Anna, who welcomed her first child, a son named Gideon, back in February 2018, shared that she's due to give birth "the second week of August." Based on the timing of her announcement today and her due date, a little math suggests Joy-Anna is about four months along as of March.

FollowtheForsyths on YouTube

Joy-Anna and Austin also revealed in the video documenting much of their pregnancy journey that they're expecting a baby girl as a helicopter dropped pink confetti above them.

"Wow, wow, wow, that, like, way exceeded my expectations," Joy-Anna says after announcing that she and Austin are expecting a girl. "It was so cool. Everything went off so smoothly."

Joy-Anna and Austin's friends and followers quickly sent their congratulations to them after announcing the news. "Best news everrrr!!!!" Joy-Anna's friend Carlin Bates commented. "CONGRATULATIONS!!! Can’t wait to meet this little one." And Jill Duggar, Joy-Anna's sister, wrote, "Yay!"

While their pregnancy announcement was pretty exciting and detailed as is, Joy-Anna did say she they "will give a more detailed update soon."