The TLC reality show Counting On, which documents the lives of the Duggar family, should really be renamed Keeping Up With The Duggars, because there are so many of them to keep up with. Take, Joy-Anna Duggar, for example, who's gotten married and become a mother to an adorable baby in just the last year. The 20-year-old Duggar daughter gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gideon, a few months ago. And on Wednesday, Duggar shared a two-month update on baby Gideon via Instagram and he's somehow even cuter than her last photo of the little guy.

Although it happened in August 2017, it seems like it was just yesterday that Duggar announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, Austin Forsyth. For the 20-year-old Duggar daughter, people were so excited for her to give birth to her son. But now that the baby is here, Duggar has taken a bit of a backseat to social media, clearly enjoying her life as a new mom instead of focusing her attention on keeping her followers updated about her every move. But this is exactly why her newest baby update is so sweet.

In the main photo of the Instagram post, baby Gideon leans up against a backdrop, informing the couple's followers that he turned 2 months old today. In this first photo, Gideon could not look any more excited about this milestone smiling so widely for his mom (or dad) behind the camera. "We love you Gideon!" Duggar captioned the collection of photo. "You make your dad and I smile SO much."

Fans can not get enough of getting a glimpse at Gideon, especially since it seems like he has grown so much in the past month since the last time Duggar and Forsyth posted about their son. "He is just the most precious little thing!" one commenter wrote. "Love that sweet little smile."

But the general consensus amongst commenters? That Gideon looks so much like his dad. "I think he looks like his daddy," one commenter wrote. "He looks so much like Austin," another commenter added.

And followers who clicked through her post were in for a treat because it contains the most photos that they have shared of their son at once. In this post, fans finally get to see a video of her baby in motion and from the looks of it, he could is such a happy and giggly baby.

Since it's been a while since Duggar posted on Instagram, people have to be wondering where she and her husband have been for the past three weeks. Duggar and Forsyth have been busy, giving "testimony," or telling others how their marriage has improved with God in their lives, during a Spring Marriage Retreat at Forsyth's family's camp, Fort Rock Family camp, this past weekend.

In the meantime, it's likely that they've been enjoying every single moment as new parents. Not everything they do has to be put on social media and Duggar has made that very clear with her sparingly posted Instagram photos. While it's unfortunate that fans don't get to see as much her life as they might like, fans do get a good idea of what Duggar's day-to-day life is like when her family's show, Counting On, airs on TLC.

But knowing that Duggar is going to be consistently posting updates of her son gives fans a reason to head to her Instagram page on the 25th of every month to really see how much her baby boy has grown. May 25 can't come soon enough.

