Not long after announcing her family's exciting news that another baby is on the way, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a pregnancy update with her Instagram followers via a simple mirror selfie. On Thursday, the Counting On star posted a photo of her growing bump and revealed how far along she currently is.

In the new photo, Joy-Anna is standing in what appears to be an empty warehouse in front of a long mirror with her hand placed on her bump. "Nineteen weeks!" she captioned the photo. "#babygirl #19weekspregnant #somuchlove."

Joy-Anna is now well into her second trimester and seems to be throughly enjoying it. Earlier this month, she and her husband Austin Forsyth revealed the exciting news that they're expecting. "Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" she wrote on Instagram. And in the past month, the reality TV star revealed that she and Forsyth are expecting a baby girl and that she's due the second week of August.

It's been several months since the Counting On star, who welcomed a son named Gideon back in 2018, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year when she was five months pregnant, and her followers were thrilled to see this sweet and happy update.

"Congratulations!" one follower commented. "You look absolutely beautiful as always." Another said, "You will soon be holding that beautiful rainbow baby in your arms."

This was the first bump photo Joy-Anna has shared since announcing her pregnancy with her rainbow baby. But as she said while revealing that they've got a baby girl on the way, a "detailed update" should be coming soon.