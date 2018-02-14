To keep up with the Duggar family's growth, one really needs a bit of a chart. Perhaps an app designed to follow each new smiling Duggar's courtship, marriage, pregnancy, and baby. For those of us without this imaginary chart or app, it seems we must rely on social media, and one of the Duggar daughters recently helped us out with a new post. For those of you wondering when her due date might be, TLC's Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar's latest pregnancy photo offered an official reveal. And the time is drawing close.

Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth, were married last May after courting for three months. For those of you who have never heard of the Duggar ritual of courting, it's basically dating if dating involved telling everyone in your family you plan to date and then inviting chaperones along on said dates. After courting for three months and then marrying in May, it wasn't long before Joy-Anna and her new husband Austin Forsyth announced their pregnancy to the world.

On Aug. 30, Joy-Anna and Austin announced they were expecting via their shared Instagram account, with a picture of Joy-Anna holding a delicious-looking ice cream sundae emblazoned with the words "Eating for two" and a personal message from the couple.

The couple captioned the photo:

Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, there has been speculation that the couple might be further along than they were letting on; in fact, some people even took to social media to accuse the couple of getting pregnant prior to the wedding, a no-no in the world of the Duggars. Perhaps because they moved their initial wedding date from October to May. Now with this recent photo shared on their Instagram page, perhaps Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth can put the rumors to rest and get ready to welcome their baby. Who is apparently due within the next nine days, according to the caption the couple shared with their photo:

Well, we didn’t end up buying anything today, but it’s always fun going to the auto auction!🚘🚙 #9daystillduedate🍼👶🏼

That means, Joy-Anna is due.... on Feb. 22!

Whether or not the rumors will actually die down now that Joy-Anna has proven that she is still, indeed, pregnant is anyone's guess. Although I'm guessing not, judging from the hasty mathematics games being played on Joy-Anna's Instagram wall by her followers:

One fan commented, "that means she got pregnant may 22. She got married may 29th. If she got pregnant first week of june baby should be born n march."

Another chimed in, "the due date is calculated from the week of the mother’s last menstrual period, NOT the date of conception. Conception would be approximately 2 weeks later."

For reference, your due date is calculated by adding 280 days (or 40 weeks) from your last menstrual period. Not that it's anyone's business, just for future reference purposes.

In the meantime, Joy-Anna and Austin are busy preparing their home for the new baby, as couples do. And the good news is her baby will have lots of Duggar playmates, of course; her older sister Jinger Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are expecting their first baby, as are her brother Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra.

As the Duggar family continues to "count on," an app keeping fans posted on the various weddings and pregnancies would be super helpful. I bet even the Duggar parents would use it in a pinch.

