Joy-Anna Duggar's Net Worth Is Probably More Than The Average 19-Year-Old

The Duggar family of TLC's Counting On seems to be going through a bit of a baby boom, although that probably doesn't seem all that unusual for a family with 19 kids (and counting). Young Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their first baby only months after tying the knot. While the two are young, I wouldn't worry too much about how they're planning to support their baby. Austin's family owns a Christian family camp, and it seems as though Joy-Anna Duggar's net worth is presumably pretty solid. After all, she's been a reality star since she was a little girl, starting back in 2008.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the entire Duggar family has a shared net worth of approximately $3.5 million. Now, that money has to be split between her parents and their 19 children, of course; Joshua James, Jana Marie, John-David, Jill Michelle, Jessa Lauren, Jinger Nicole, Joseph Garrett, Josiah Matthew, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah Robert, Jeremiah Robert, Jason Michael, James Andrew, Justin Samuel, Jackson Levi, Johannah Faith, Jennifer Danielle, Jordyn-Grace Makiya, and Josie Brooklyn.

That being said, ever since 2015, the older Duggar children have had their own series, Counting On, to... well, count on. Sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna started their fourth season of Counting On in June, and will most certainly be earning a healthy salary for their time.

It turns out there is a little bit of life for Joy-Anna beyond her reality show, though; according to the Duggar family blog, the 19-year-old expectant mother is interested in politics.

Two of the Duggars siblings are exploring career options at the Arkansas State Capital. According to Representative Charlene Fite, Joy-Anna Duggar, who turned 19 in October, and Jedidiah Duggar, who turned 18 in December, are currently interning at the Arkansas House of Representatives in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In August, Joy-Anna shared a picture on her Instagram account (which she shares with husband Austin) of the Arkansas Young Republican Convention at the state capital.

Joy-Anna's father, the supremely conservative patriarch Jim-Bob Duggar, has his own history in Arkansas politics. He served two terms in the House of Representatives starting in 1997, and publicly supported presidential candidate Mike Huckabee in the 2008 election, according to the International Business Times. So Joy-Anna must come by her passion for politics naturally.

These days, though, it's her passion for her husband and her new baby that looks to be her main focus.

TLC on YouTube

Joy-Anna and Austin have known each other for 15 years, ever since Austin's family moved to the area and joined the Duggar's church. Last November, the couple began officially courting (heavy on the side hugs, light on time alone and kissing) last November. By the time Austin formally asked to court Joy-Anna in November, she revealed that she'd been harboring secret feelings for him for some time. As she said in a recent episode of Counting On, according to Entertainment Tonight:

I could not believe it. Having interest in this guy for so long and then this having him and asking me was amazing.

The two got engaged in February, and went on to marry in front of family and friends, and cameras that captured the entire event for fans. And now the happy couple is expecting a baby. Joy-Anna posted a picture of her bump on Oct. 2 after feeling the baby move for the first time. She captioned the photo:

Can't wait to meet our baby!! I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!!

Joy-Anna might just be the busiest 19-year-old out there these days. Between her reality series, her new marriage, her pregnancy, and her political internship, I'm exhausted just thinking about it.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.