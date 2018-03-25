For fans of the Duggar family's TLC reality show, Counting On, it always seems as if something new and exciting is happening in their lives. Really, it feels like it was just yesterday that 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Austin Forsyth. And now, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of Gideon one month after giving birth to her son and it shows that time really does fly, especially when you're trying to keep up with 19 kids... in addition to some of their spouses and kids.

There is always so much that is happening the in the lives of the members of the Duggar family. Really — on their reality show, Counting On, so much transposed over the past season with the older Duggar siblings that Joy-Anna's entire pregnancy was documented in one episode. Although Joy-Anna might have given birth on TV last week on Counting On, she welcomed her son, Gideon last month on Feb. 26, according to E! News.

Yes, it's been an entire month since Joy-Anna has adopted the title of "mom" and she could not seem any happier. In an Instagram post on their shared account, Joy-Anna and Austin gave fans a brief update on their little boy and it could not be any cuter. Joy-Anna and Austin seem to agree about time going super fast. "Time sure does fly!," they wrote in the photo's caption. "It's hard to believe that Gideon is already 1 month old!"

In the photo, Gideon posed against a backdrop letting fans and followers know how old he is now. He looks so adorably mature for a newborn in his polo shirt and cargo pants (seriously, he looks like an itty bitty toddler) and the expression on his face could not be any more adult-like. He looks so bewildered and happy to be in front of the camera — which is good, considering his life will more than likely be documented in front of TLC's cameras.

This photo shows that he definitely takes after his father (I personally think his face looks exactly like Austin). Fans seem to agree, taking to the comments of the photo to talk about how much Gideon takes after his dad. "So adorable. He looks like Austin," one commenter wrote. "Looks like his daddy 110%," another commenter added. "He's Austin's twin!! Congratulations," a commenter said, just to drill in the fact that Gideon looks exactly like his papa.

TLC on YouTube

This update is a little more exciting than most Duggar updates — this is the first time that fans really get a good glimpse of Gideon. Before, fans only really got to see his face on Counting On, so the opportunity to get to see him now seems extra special.

But this isn't the first time that Joy-Anna has let fans into her life as a new mom. In a recent issue of Us Weekly, she revealed that she couldn't imagine life without her son and that he is "growing and changing so much everyday." Additionally, she also revealed that Austin has been a huge help with the baby. Joy-Anna said:

Austin's been helping me with waking up in the middle of the night, changing the baby's diaper, and getting the baby for me. Our relationship has grown even closer. We're working as a team and this is just another thing we do as a team.

Their team-like approach to parenting can be seen through their shared Instagram account, where they definitely will be posting more photos of Gideon and updates on his progress. And the best part about seeing this one month update? It looks like there will absolutely be more to come in the future.

