Counting On's Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are not ones to let the grass grow under their feet. The young couple know what they want in life, and what they want is a family. They enjoyed a quick courtship before getting married last May, and just welcomed their first baby nine months after they said "I do." As Joy-Anna Duggar's quotes about becoming a mom make perfectly clear, she and her husband were both excited to become parents and get on with the business of living their dream... the dream of having a family of their own.

Joy-Anna and Austin were friends for 15 years before last January, when they started courting, a formal dating ritual favored by the Duggar family made famous by their former reality show on TLC, 19 Kids & Counting. They went on to get engaged in March and married in May after deciding to move their original wedding date up from October. Not long after returning from their romantic honeymoon in Switzerland, the pair announced they were expecting their first baby. And on Friday, they welcomed son Gideon Martyn Forsyth, a healthy 10-pound baby boy the 20-year-old mom is obviously overjoyed to have in her arms.

Here Comes Gideon

When Joy-Anna and Austin shared their happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, they captioned a photo of the two of them holding little Gideon:

We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth! He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!

While it might seem like a speedy journey for the rest of the world looking in, Joy-Anna has made it clear more than once that being a wife to Austin and a mother to Gideon has been a dream of hers for some time now.

All About Gratitude

The couple officially announced their pregnancy back in August, and Joy-Anna told Us Weekly in a statement that she and Austin were feeling "thankful" to be expecting their first child together.

We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby! Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!

Counting On Being A Mama

When the entire Duggar clan got together to wish their mom Michelle Duggar a happy Mother's Day not long before her wedding, Joy-Anna had this to say to her mother, according to People:

I’m so thankful for you, mama. And even more recently, just helping with all the wedding planning and helping me just not get stressed out about all that.

Smiling at her soon-to-be-husband, she made her wishes for the future known as well:

I can’t wait to be a mother myself.

Counting On Babies

She stood by the claim that she wanted children even before she got married as well; in a video the couple shared online when they announced their pregnancy, E! News reported that Joy-Anna said:

Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!

Siblings For Gideon?

While Joy-Anna and Austin are probably just enjoying the birth of their first baby at the moment, they have plans for more. Joy-Anna told People back in August that she's leaving it up to God:

We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle. And we are putting it into his hands.

Sure, Joy-Anna and Austin might be young parents... but it sounds like they know what they want out of life. And they aren't afraid of making it happen.

