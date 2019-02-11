OK, awards shows are known for their fashion. Whether it's a barely-there gown a la Jennifer Lopez in that stunning green Versace dress from 2000, or Rihanna's bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli gown in 2015, the outfits are always, always talked about. But one Grammy attendee in particular is trying really hard to make sure everyone keeps talking about her by wearing extremely controversial outfits. Singer and songwriter Joy Villa defended her pro-Trump Grammys dress — her third at this point — but literally no one is backing her up for this.

It's kind of expected for Villa to wear a controversial Trump-supporting gown at this point. At the 2017 Grammys, she wore a blue gown emblazoned with Make America Great Again on the front and Donald Trump's name on the back — in sparkles of course — and last year, she wore a white gown with a rainbow-colored fetus to share her anti-abortion stance, according to Variety.

This year's gown was just as... opinionated. In a stunning move of insensitivity, Villa dressed as an actual border wall, complete with barbed wire on her shoulders, a Make America Great Again purse, and Build The Wall written on the back of the gown. It was... a choice. And Villa is defending it, but the internet, also known for its opinions, let her know right quick how they felt about it.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an Instagram post featuring images of her wearing the gown, Villa wrote, "'Shut up!' They said. 'Stop talking politics!' They yelled. 'Sit down you don’t matter!' They insisted. I don’t listen to haters. I listen to truth. Building the wall will cut down crime, protect children from being trafficked and stop the 1 in 3 women from being sexually assaulted tying to get through illegally. It’s a humanitarian crisis. I support life. I support protection. I SUPPORT THEWALK! #buildthewall#joyvillagrammys#teamtrump#maga dress by @desidesigns_couture makeup by @nicholerayartistry diamonds by @petermarco90210 thank you to @recordingacademy ❤️🥰❤️🎶💃🏽🇺🇸❤️🤣"

Personally, my favorite is the typo when she was trying to write I SUPPORT THE WALL and came up with THEWALK instead, but I digress. Anybody who wears a gown like that to any kind of public event is obviously looking for attention, so it's not surprising at all that she defended it so vehemently (and so ignorantly, I mean, let's not even start on these statistics she "quotes"), but my absolute favorite is how the internet had literally no patience for it.

"Build the wall around your head," user dramalovesme13 commented on the post. "You should be ashamed of your dress!!! No one even knows who you are!!!!" wrote iam_annellyshannell. "Someone just sold their soul to the devil for publicity. Great job👍," wrote user linda_leeb.

Villa got called out over and over again, and it's obvious that the comments have a similar theme — literally nobody knows her name except for her association with Trump-themed gowns, and everyone knows she's just donning these to be "seen" over and over again. I'd love to see someone debate her with actual statistics, but it sounds like all she'd do is put on a new gown. Hard pass.