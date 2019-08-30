I have two little girls — a 5-year-old and a 10-month-old — and one of my favorite things in the world is dressing to match them. I can't often find adult-sized bodysuits with bunnies on the bottom, but when it comes to classic pieces, it's not hard to find a striped blouse to match my baby's striped PJs, or a dress to go with my 5-year-old's affinity for rainbows. But one of my favorite children's clothing brands, June & January, has truly changed the game. You guys, the June & January Mama + Baby collection is as how bright and happy as it sounds.

June & January is already known for their baby and kid essentials — one-pieces, dresses, skirts, pants, tees — in bright, happy colors and soft material. So taking those qualities and turning them into matching wear for mom? Well, it's as perfect as the day I decided to stop wearing pants with buttons. I mean, if I'll search forever to find my own girls soft pants with elastic waists, why can't I give myself that same kind of love?

For this Mama + Baby collection, June & January has created some timeless, classic pieces for both you and your little one. The pieces for babies will range in sizes newborn to 12 months, and the sizes for moms will range from small to X-large. Bonus? The collection is incredibly affordable, retailing between $13 to $33. The entire line is launching today, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. EST, and is available exclusively on June & January's website.

So what does the collection include? Oh, you guys. So many great pieces. For moms, there are maxi dresses at just $33 in bright, solid colors like emerald, navy, slate, onyx, rose, and cobalt. There are also peplum tops available in rose, cobalt, onyx, violet, and teal for $27, and those match the baby peplum tops available in a sweet striped onyx, rose, and mint color. One of my favorites? The swing dresses for mom. These are just $27, and available in colors cobalt, onyx, bubblegum, and marigold. And top those with my absolute favorite — the mama cardigan — which is an absolute wardrobe staple for just $27 and is available in emerald, navy, slate, onyx, rose, and cobalt.

All of those mama styles will perfectly match the other baby items available in this collection — booties for just $15 in 11 colors, seven colors of 36x36 baby blankets for $21, seven different knotted newborn hats for $13 each, and the sweetest of all: seven newborn coming home outfits for just $27 each. Imagine all of those perfect "snuggling my new baby" Instagram posts you can create with both of you in matching clothes.

And if you have older children, like me, you can for sure find some matching outfits for all of you through June & January as the colors are available in some other styles for toddlers and older children. Guys, think about all of you in some coordinating colors at the pumpkin patch this fall, or family photos once you bring your sweet little newborn home. Sigh. Such happy little moments wrapped up in the happiest little outfits. Just head to June & January to order your matching looks.