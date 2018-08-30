I love it when I have especially good news to impart to Romper readers, and I feel like this piece of news is pretty great. Especially if you're a fan of watching computer generated dinosaurs flatten things and eat other computer generated smaller dinosaurs. That's right, Jurassic Park is returning to movie theaters, but just for a short period of time. Which makes it even more exciting, for some reason.

The iconic Steven Spielberg picture, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and a bunch of the most realistic-looking dinosaurs the world has ever seen, was initially released in 1993. You know what that means, don't you? Jurassic Park is officially 25 years old and ready for a little anniversary celebration. I don't want to be one of those people who laments the fact that 25 years have passed and they simply have no clue where they've gone... so I guess I won't. Needless to say, Jurassic Park was a mammoth movie that sparked a series of sequels, a bunch of merchandise, and a pretty scary ride at Universal Studios. Also, I'm fairly certain that movie is responsible for every paleontology student under the age of 45 at this point.

Fathom Events and Universal Studios have partnered up to re-release Jurassic Park for three dates in September to celebrate 25 years of genetically engineered dinosaurs terrorizing various islands and humans. The movie will be played in 500 theaters across the country on Sunday, September 16, Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday, September 19. Showtimes will be at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Sunday (local time), and 7:00 PM on both Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm not sure what Monday did to make everyone mad, but Monday is not included, apparently. Fans can order tickets online at FathomEvents.com or enter your zip code to see if the movie will be playing in your area.

Now I don't want to tell you how to live your life, but I will say that you should probably call in sick if you're working and go see Jurassic Park at the movies instead. Work will always be there if you don't get fired, but when will you get the chance to see Jurassic Park on the big screen again? You'll probably have to wait another 25 years, and then you won't care because you'll be a dinosaur yourself.

If you think you might need added incentive to see Jurassic Park in the theater, I have a few options for you. First off, Fathom Events told Romper via email that there will be a fan-made remake of the film shown to go along with the original:

Screenings of Jurassic Park will be accompanied by a 17-minute “remake” of the movie created by fans around the world, who showcase both their passion for the prehistoric adventure and their boundless ingenuity, making this event a celebration both of the film and its legion of fans.

This isn't the first time a beloved Spielberg film has been re-released so fans can catch it on the big screen, of course; both Raiders of the Lost Ark and my favorite movie, JAWS, were both re-released on their 30th and 40th anniversaries, respectively. I saw them both, ate a bunch of candy, and felt like a kid again. It was pretty glorious.

I'm sure everyone who was a kid when Jurassic Park was first released will experience that same mix of nostalgic joy and terror when they see it on the big screen again. Not to mention all the younger ones who might be seeing it for the first time ever. They should probably prepare themselves for a few night terrors, but I promise it's totally worth it.