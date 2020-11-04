These days, you never know who is going to pop in your video chat. Really, it could be someone like Justin Timberlake, who surprised phone bankers on a Zoom call ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

A group of volunteers in Philadelphia, including a dad holding a little baby, were phone banking in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday night. In a video of the chat shared on Timberlake's Instagram page, the moderator was just about to start their meeting when she noticed someone named "Justin Branch" had not turned on their camera yet.

After politely asking "Branch" to turn his camera on, jaws dropped when the former NSYNC star popped up on the screen. "JT in the house!" one woman shouted.

The 39-year-old "Suit & Tie" singer went on to show his appreciation for those working behind the scenes to get people to vote and told the volunteers they have a "huge fan" in him.

"So, as you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election," Timberlake addressed the virtual group. According to The Guardian, Pennsylvania is a key battleground state that could play a major role in deciding the outcome of the election between Biden and President Donald Trump.

"I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see," Timberlake told the phone bankers. "I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars. So, thank you so much."

Afterwards, a few volunteers shared how they got involved with the phone bank and Timberlake applauded them for their work. "This is so inspiring to see young people like yourself get engaged like this," Timberlake, who shares two children with his wife Jessica Biel, said. "And you are not just as important but a special kind of important to the process of politics and democracy. Kudos to you."

Timberlake also addressed the current racial unrest and shared his support for Biden and his running mate, Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. "We need a country and a world that condemns racism," he said, "and you see how the little things that are a part of this bigger system can hold back so many people and we need a president who is going to fight for those people."

"Seeing how Joe has stood up against that — and Joe has so much experience. And I think Kamala's, like, the coolest human on Earth. She's just so real. She's all the things that I want to see in a leader," he continued. "And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I'm really fired up."

During the call, Timberlake told the volunteers that we are "in the ninth inning" and that he's "so excited for what's ahead."