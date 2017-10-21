Justin Timberlake's Anniversary Message To Jessica Biel Will Have You Melting
This article should be opened with a disclaimer; try to remember that your husband should not be judged by the nearly impossible standards set by one Mr. Justin Timberlake. He is not to be blamed, just because he can't quite manage to compete with the "Cry Me A River" singer's next level sweetness. Before you read Justin Timberlake's anniversary message to Jessica Biel, try to keep this in mind and remember all of the lovely things your fella does for you. He can't help it if he's not Justin Timberlake, right?
Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, just celebrated five years of (apparently) wedded bliss. The two have been together since 2007, and were married in 2012. They are also parents to son Silas Randall, who was born in 2015. Timberlake took to Instagram to send out a tender message to his wife, complete with a serenade. He sang his own version of Leon Russell's 1970 hit "A Song For You," and captioned the video:
As if his serenade, looking especially edible wearing his cool dude hat and his scruffy beard, wasn't enough, he continued with this perfect little message:
Timberlake closed out his stunning performance with a picture of him smooching Biel. Hold my coffee while I melt into the floor, please.
Happy 5th anniversary to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pic.twitter.com/yGa2JKubfk— JustinTimberlakeArmy (@Timberlakearmy) October 19, 2017
I wasn't the only one melting, of course. Fans shared their love of Timberlake's love for his lady on his Instagram page, with comments like:
And Jessica Biel, she was obviously melting too. She responded with her own Instagram post, writing:
The gloriously happy couple were married at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy in 2012. Since then, they have been consistently effusive in their love for each other, making everyone around them green with envy (if they ever break up, it's possible that might be the seventh sign of the apocalypse). Biel spoke to Marie Claire magazine in July about the secret to their bliss, saying:
So sure, Justin Timberlake is clearly head-over-heels in love with his wife. And yes, it's possible he set the anniversary barre a little high for the average dude.
But it's not his fault really, is it? He can't help being sweet, talented and adorable. He's just that guy.