There are a few things in this world that are indisputably true: the sky is blue, the sun is bright, and Kanye West loves his wife, Kim Kardashian. In fact, you could even go so far as to say the two are pretty much a match made in heaven. With their fourth baby on the way, Kanye West's most romantic quotes about Kim Kardashian will prove to you that love does truly exist.

But before we delve into the poetry that is West's adoration for his wife, we should first offer a little bit of background on the happy couple. Kardashian and West have reportedly known each other for years, and were actually friends for a while before they dated, as INSIDER reported. West has been open about how much he struggled while Kardashian was in other relationships, at one point rapping that he "fell in love with Kim" while she was with Kris Humphries, threatening to have JAY-Z kick him off his team, as Page Six reported. (He also said at one point he was considering "taking up sports" to be with her, according to E! News, given her history of dating athletes.)

Of course, this story has a happy ending, as the couple married in 2014 after welcoming their daughter North the year prior, and have been together ever since. But 'Ye's adoration for his wife has only gotten stronger with time, and here's the proof.

Family Is The Greatest Gift

In 2013, according to People, West said Kardashian gave him everything that truly matters in life. "Family time — it’s what Kim gave me,” he said at the time in an interview with the BBC. “She gave me everything. She gave me a family. She gave me a support system.”

Her Admires Her Independence

In the same interview with the BBC, West explained that what he found most attractive and unique about Kardashian was that she was in a situation where she didn't need him financially. “She was in a powerful enough situation where she could love me without asking me for money, which is really hard for me to find,” he told the BBC.

He Wants To "Live In Heaven" With Her Forever

If there was literally even a spectre of doubt regarding how much he absolutely loves Kardashian, the day he proposed to her, E! News reported he said:

I'm so happy to be with her, to live this life together, and — with our relationship with God — to be able to live forever in heaven together. And also to raise a strong family that communicates truth and beauty, and we have a good time while doing it by just being creative...I love that fact that God has put her in my life — every single day.

They're Like Romeo & Juliet

West has previously explained he believes their love story to be "like Romeo and Juliet," in that it was unconventional, and nobody expected a rapper and reality star to work together, according to TODAY.

"I feel like our love story is a love story for the ages," West said on an interview with New York's Hot 97 in 2013. "I felt like when we first got together it was like a Romeo and Juliet kind of thing where it's like, she's a reality star and I'm a rapper."

He Needed Some "Kim K Skills"

Though Kardashian and West were clearly thriving even before they met each other, they're a force when they combine their powers. Right after their wedding, West told GQ the following about what Kardashian taught him:

It's something I explain to my girl: She is who she is. I am who I am. We have advisers and friends and everything, but those people are who they are and we are who we are. And what I had to learn from Kim is how to take more of her advice and less of other people's advice. There's a lot of Kim K skills that were added. In order to win at life, you need some Kim K skills, period.

She's The Beauty GOAT

It's clear that West thinks highly of his wife. How highly? Well, he considers her the most beautiful woman of all time. "Y'all acting like this ain't the most beautiful woman of all time! I'm talkin' like arguably of human existence — the top 10 of human existence," he said in 2013, according to E! News.

It Was Love At First Sight

West knew that Kardashian was his soulmate as soon as he first saw her, even though he admits he doesn't remember exactly when that was, nor did he know how to pronounce her name yet. In an interview with Hot 97, as Us Weekly reported, he said:

I loved her from the first day I saw her, which I said on 'Bound.' I remember seeing pictures of her and Paris Hilton in Australia, and I came to Don C., and I was like, "Man, have you ever seen Kim Kardishawn? What's up with Kim Kardishawn?"

He Thinks She Should Have A Hollywood Star

Kardashian hasn't yet been granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, given that she doesn't quite fit into any of the preexisting categories. However, her husband thinks this is a whole lot of BS, considering she's, you know, one of the most famous women in the world. As TODAY reported, he previosly told Jimmy Kimmel:

There's no way a Kim Kardashian shouldn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Everyone is so dated and old-fashioned.

From meeting through Paris Hilton to defying brand expectations to having a lavish wedding in Italy and welcoming a brood of soon-to-be-four, Kimye truly does have a story for the ages.