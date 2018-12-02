The Kardashian-Jenner family always brings the drama — and one of their most dramatic moments of the past year was the fight about their 2017 Christmas card. So now that the KarJenners' 2018 card is expected to drop sometime this month (if at all), it seems like the perfect time to revisit all that madness, as well as the Kardashian family's Christmas cards over the years.

When the family released its 2017 card on social media last year, fans had no idea just how much tension went into actually making it happen. In August of this year, Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! In the opening episode, viewers saw the family planning the card, a venture led by Kim. After she made a scheduling change, Kourtney was ticked off, and the disagreement led to a huge fight. “No one wants you in the f*cking shoot. Get the f*ck out of here and go,” Kim told Kourtney on the show repeatedly, quickly escalating to even worse insults. Kourtney was hurt by Kim's comments, but since Kourtney appeared in the final Christmas card, the sisters must have put aside their differences to make it through the shoot.

So now that I've gotten that melodramatic recap out of the way, here are some of the KarJenner family's most fabulous Christmas cards of yore, along with titles I made up for each picture, because I was feeling *inspired*.

2017: A Minimalist Christmas You'd never know how much strife was behind Kim and Kourtney's eyes during this shoot! The fam posed in white tops and jeans on a white background with an undecorated Christmas tree. But instead of just publishing one photo, they actually posted another picture from the shoot every day of December leading up to Christmas, as Elle Australia explained.

2009: Introducing Ryan Kardashian Family friend and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest weaseled his way into the fam's 2009 Christmas card, which was taken at Khloé and Lamar Odom's wedding. What an important moment in pop culture history.

2006: Fashion Foreshadowing 2017 Glamour Magazine/YouTube I'm sure the 2006 card had nowhere near as much drama as the 2017 card — in fact, Kris Jenner said in a video for Glamour that this shoot was actually pretty impromptu — but the outfits were pretty much the same.

2015: Kidz Only In 2018, Kris Jenner is a grandma of nine. But just three years ago, in 2015, Kris Jenner only had four grandkids: Kim's daughter North West, and Kourtney's kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick (Saint West was born in December of 2015). The family's 2015 card simply showed off the kids, saving each of the KarJenner sisters a few hours they would have otherwise spent in makeup chairs.

2008: The One With The Inexplicable Ladder Glamour Magazine/YouTube As she said in the Glamour video, Kris Jenner herself isn't sure why Kylie is on a ladder in the 2008 Christmas photo. But hey, it's still cute!

1980-Something: Teenage Mutant Ninja Kardashians Back in what must be the late 1980s, the whole fam, plus their step-siblings, put on their Christmas best and posed with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle dressed up as Santa Claus. Naturally.

1990-Something: Jeaning Up with the Denimdashians In another shot with all the Jenner step-siblings, all the family members decked themselves out in denim pants, denim shirts, and denim souls. Jeaning Up with the Denimdashians, anyone?

2013: The World's Most Extra Casino In 2013, the family posed in a casino filled with, just, the most extra decorations you've ever seen in your life. I can't really explain this one.