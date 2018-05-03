Kate Hudson Says Her 3rd Pregnancy Has Been Pretty Different, & Moms Will Totally Say "Same"

As Kate Hudson prepares to give birth to her third child (and first daughter!), she is opening up more and more about her pregnancy. And unfortunately for her, Kate Hudson's third pregnancy has brought more morning sickness than her first two pregnancies did. She discussed that and the other ways this pregnancy has been different in a new interview with People, and moms who have also experienced morning sickness will surely relate.

“There’s all kind of differences,” Hudson revealed to People. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

She added that the physical challenges of this pregnancy have caused her to focus on really tuning into her body and listening to what it needs. She told People:

The stakes are higher because it is not about you anymore, it is about this other being growing inside of you, but right now she is kind of letting me know that we have to take it easy. When you become the vessel, when you have the privilege of carrying life and giving life, you have to listen, and so right now I think it is all about taking it easy ... So the things that I am doing are quite easygoing.

Hudson usually goes pretty hard when she exercises (as seen in her typical workout Instagram posts, as noted by Women's Health). But because Hudson's body has been telling her to take it slow, her exercise routine has gone through a major change. She's shifted to lower-impact activities, like walking and prenatal yoga, explaining to People:

I’m doing a lot of walking, I’m doing some amazing prenatal yoga that I’m loving, which I’ve never done with my pregnancies. So this is a first and it’s been amazing, but slow and steady.

Prenatal yoga has a ton of benefits for expectant mothers. It has been proven to relieve stress, prepare the body for childbirth (by increasing flexibility, improving breathing skills, and more), and it can have a positive impact on your unborn baby's health, as reported by NBC local affiliate WBIR. Additionally, practicing prenatal yoga can help improve sleep, relieve anxiety, and decrease painful symptoms of pregnancy including lower back pain, nausea, and headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

That being said, it's important to go over any exercise routine with a medical professional while you're pregnant to make sure you're not going too hard (or too easy). The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that expectant mothers get their exercise routines cleared by their doctor.

This was not the first time Hudson has opened up about feeling ill during her third pregnancy. When she announced her pregnancy with a video from her sex reveal party (revealing that she was expecting a girl), she explained in the caption how bad her morning sickness had been during the first few months of her pregnancy, writing:

If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!

Luckily, after making it to her second trimester, Hudson began feeling a bit better. "BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap," she added to the caption. "My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕."

It's great that Hudson is listening to her body and what it needs, and hopefully the rest of her pregnancy is much smoother than her first trimester!

