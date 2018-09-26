Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikaw,a are expecting their little girl pretty much any day now — and luckily, the actress snuck her baby shower in just in time. This week, photos surfaced from Kate Hudson's baby shower, which was thrown by a few of her girlfriends. And based on the pictures, the affair was the perfect, flowery welcome for Hudson's baby girl.

On Tuesday, Hudson Instagrammed a photo from the party, captioned: "Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday 💕 #WeReady." In the photo, Hudson is wearing a loose-fitting white knitted dress with a flower crown. Four of her friends are cozying up to her bump in the photo, including Juliana M. Roberts, jeweler Jennifer Meyer, film producer Julie Yorn, and actress Sara Foster, who also happens to be Fujikawa's step-sister. Like Hudson, the women also sported flowing, relaxed dresses and minimal makeup.

Meyer shared the same photo (but with a different filter!) on Monday. "Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl 💗 We love you @katehudson 💗," she wrote alongside the Instagram post. Foster shared another version of the photo on her Instagram story, captioned, "Showering our baby girl Fujikawa❤️❤️," ET Online reported. It's hard to tell, but based on the background of the photo, it looks like the party may have been outside of the same house where Hudson had her gender reveal party earlier this year.

The flowers definitely did not stop there. The party also featured a faux flower wall from Wonder Wall, a flower wall rental company based in Southern California. The wall was decked out with pink and white flowers, making the perfect backdrop for impromptu photoshoots. In a photo Wonder Wall shared to Instagram, Fujikawa held Hudson's bump from behind — and another friend held Fujikawa's waist, and another friend held that friend's waist. It's a family affair!

The K. Simone Group, a Los Angeles-based event production company, coordinated Hudson's baby shower. The group shared a photo via Foster of Hudson and a few of her friends posing in front of the Wonder Wall, where a few bushes and a blue sky are seen in the background. "KSG is beyond blessed and grateful for such amazing clients," the company captioned the post. "We were truly honored to be apart of such a special occasion for such a special person."

Kate Hudson is clearly a fan of outdoor soirées. To announce her pregnancy back in April, she Instagrammed a video from her sex reveal party. After counting to three, she and a few others popped giant black balloons to reveal an onslaught of smaller pink balloons and confetti, meaning she was having a girl. In the caption, she explained that her pregnancy had started out with a morning sickness overload, but that she was now feeling better and so excited for her baby girl:

We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

She further elaborated on her excitement about welcoming a girl in an interview with PopSugar this past May. She told the website:

Right now, when I see the tiny jumpsuits, the girlie onesies, and the little dresses, I go completely out of my mind. I've spent 15 years with boys' clothes, and now I can finally walk into a kids store and get something girlie. But when it comes time for her to enter this world, I'll take her lead.

Here's hoping Hudson shares the news when her bundle of joy arrives. You know I'm dying for a family photo.