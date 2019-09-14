Kate Middleton is a woman who has become increasingly comfortable with her many different roles. She is a future queen, wife to Prince William, a mother-of-three, and a dedicated philanthropist. Sometimes these roles all come together in a beautiful way, and that's when the Duchess of Cambridge really gets her chance to shine. Just one perfect example? Kate Middleton reportedly attended a mental health workshop at Prince George & Princess Charlotte's school, which wonderfully blended her her passion for this cause and the love she has for her two oldest kiddos.

Kate Middleton's two oldest children, 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, both attend Thomas's Battersea School in London close to the family's Kensington Palace home. This is actually Princess Charlotte's first time at the private prep school, and both her mother and father were on hand to do the first day of school drop off earlier this week. But this wasn't the first time in recent months Middleton was on hand at her kids' school — it seems she stopped by in May to sit in on a three-hour talk by mental health activist,Hope Virgo. The conversation focused on body image issues and other mental health struggles children might experience, issues that are near and dear to the Duchess of Cambridge's heart.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton has made children's mental health her prime concern as a member of the royal family. She and her husband, Prince William, have championed the charity Heads Together, which aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues by encouraging people to talk about it. Middleton has also thrown her support behind the charity Place2Be, which "provides emotional and therapeutic services in primary and secondary schools, building children's resilience through talking, creative work and play," according to its website. Furthermore, Middleton wrote an essay for the Time To Mind campaign explaining why she has made mental health her main focus, according to Hello! magazine:

I feel strongly that young people and parents need to know that they can ask for help. Just as with physical health, we need to act early to provide support when a child is faced with emotional difficulties.

Middleton feels so strongly about helping children with mental health issues that she apparently stayed for Hope Virgo's entire three-hour talk and reportedly chatted with her after, as she told People:

Kate came up and personally spoke to me afterwards, which was nice. We spoke about the work that I do in schools, particularly for younger people, and we spoke about the importance of early intervention and prevention. She was very chatty and friendly.

Virgo noted that Middleton's involvement was very "positive" and after parents participated in a 90-minute question and answer session, she and the Duchess spoke "about how to get young people to think about mental health more broadly."

Kate Middleton has proven time and time again that she isn't just offering lip service to her charitable organizations. She is genuinely dedicated to seeing them succeed, including her own children.