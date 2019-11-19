If you love The Great British Bake Off and also love the royal family, I have really great news for you. This holiday season might very well see the best collaboration you never knew you were even allowed to hope might happen. As it turns out, Kate Middleton may star in a holiday cooking special with Mary Berry, and this is perhaps the best programming concept I have ever heard of in my life.

Fans of The Great British Baking Show (as it's called here in the United States) will remember Berry as the beloved former judge, who starred on the first seven seasons of the hit series along with fellow judge Paul Hollywood. Now, it seems, Berry could have a new cooking show in the works. According to a recent report by The Daily Mirror, Berry is currently planning to team up with Middleton for a Christmas television special made by the BBC for Shine TV called The Mary Berry Royal Christmas Show.

The two women, who first met in 2013 at an event for Child Bereavement UK and have reportedly stayed close ever since, making the news this year when they were seen having a big laugh together during a tractor ride in Surrey in September, according to Metro. This bodes well for a holiday cooking special collaboration, in my humble opinion.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Daily Mirror reports that the two women are expected to cook a feast for charity workers who are expected to work over the holidays. And perhaps even more exciting, they could be doing their cooking in front of the cameras at a "royal venue." A source told the news outlet, "Between them they will bring seasonal goodwill to their guests and to the millions of viewers watching. Expect a properly uplifting Christmas treat.”

Romper has reached out to the BBC for confirmation and further comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Additionally, neither the BBC nor Kensington Palace have confirmed the exciting reports, but if they are true the special is set to air in December. Berry is expected to take the lead with the actual cooking on account of being famous for her food, while Middleton and other famous people will reportedly pitch in to lend a hand.

Until we're told otherwise, I think we can all look forward to the most charming Christmas special anyone could possible imagine for the 2019 holiday season. Mary Berry and Kate Middleton, twinning with their infectious smiles and hopefully seasonal aprons, cooking a feast and sharing it with the world. A Mary Berry Christmas indeed.