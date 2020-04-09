While they're currently self-isolating with their three kids at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk County, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed what their Easter plans look like during a recent video call with children and staff members at the Casterton Primary Academy. And much like everyone else's families, the Cambridge brood will be enjoying lots of chocolate this Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently sat down for a virtual chat with staff members at the Casterton Primary Academy, who are on site taking care of the kids of key workers and vulnerable children during the coronavirus outbreak. The couple reached out to thank these essential employees for their hard work, and even got the chance to meet some of the children who were being cared for at the school. All of whom happened to be wearing bunny ears as a nod to Easter weekend.

Middleton laughed immediately when she saw the adorable bunny ears and pointed out she wished they had worn theirs, while Prince William noted it was a "strong look" for everyone. After chatting with the kids and looking at some of their crafts, the subject turned to the upcoming holiday. And chocolate in particular.

When one of the teachers told Middleton and Prince William that she hoped the "Easter bunny comes to your house as well," the future king promised, "There will be a lot of chocolate eaten here, don't worry." Which is good news for his 6-year-old son Prince George, 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and nearly 2-year-old son Prince Louis. That is, as long as their father can keep his hands off the chocolate since Middleton responded, "You keep eating it!"

Of course, Easter isn't the only upcoming holiday the parents can expect to be spending at Anmer Hall. Little Prince Louis will be turning 2 years old on April 23, and since that is just a few weeks away it seems fairly certain his family will celebrate his birthday at home. As the United Kingdom remains on lockdown for the foreseeable future, the family might even be spending Princess Charlotte's birthday in self-isolation as well since it lands on May 2.

Fortunately their country home is probably pretty spacious and gorgeous, since they're royalty and all. I imagine their Easter egg hunt will be one for the ages, so long as Prince William stops eating all the chocolate.

