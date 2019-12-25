In honor of Christmas on Wednesday, Kate Middleton released a new family portrait taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. The candid shot — which appears in black-and-white — features Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, and husband Prince William. Talk about the perfect holiday gift for fans, right?

Middleton and her sweet family had already released their Christmas card, so many people probably weren't expecting this added bonus. But to fans' delight, Kensington Palace shared the precious photo to Instagram just in time for the special day.

"Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year," Kensington Palace captioned the shot. "We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

There's a lot to love about this portrait, but my favorite part might be Prince William giving Prince Louis a smooch. Or maybe it's the fact that Middleton took it herself — she could definitely have a side gig as a photographer, IMO!

Of course, many other people find the pic absolutely darling.

"Love seeing these gorgeous kids," someone commented on the shot.

Another fan wrote: "Ooh lah lah what a beautiful picture!"

"Thank you for sharing these moments with us! Merry Christmas!" one follower penned.

Cute portrait aside, it's worth noting how Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the "royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time," according to People.

Clad in a dark green jacket, the little royal looked adorable as she greeted fans and held Middleton's hand. And Prince George looked equally as sweet, matching his dad in a blue sweater and collared shirt.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they're reportedly spending the holiday in Canada with baby Archie. I'm not sure they'll make a public appearance as they're currently enjoying private family time, but they did send a simple yet kind message to fans. "Wishing you all a very merry Christmas," their Sussex Instagram account shared.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

So here's to the royal family having a wonderful Christmas. And thanks to Middleton for sharing this beautiful portrait of her family!