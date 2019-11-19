I've said it before and I'll say it again: all royal glory aside, the Duchess of Cambridge is a mom just like the rest of us. When she's not out grabbing a cold pint with the girls or leaving the kids at home while she fits a date night, Kate Middleton reportedly goes to playgroup with Prince Louis, her youngest kiddo with Prince William. Oh, and I haven't even mentioned the best part: the class is surprisingly affordable.

Despite her royal standing and numerous social engagements, Middleton makes a solid effort to be as involved in her children's lives as possible. The latest evidence: she's regularly attending Monkey Music lessons with Prince Louis, according to the Daily Mail. The cool class is a song and dance hour led by a monkey puppet, and is geared towards babies, toddlers, and pre-school aged children. And despite its royal clientele, the weekly class only comes in at £12 (about $15) per session, according to Hello! Magazine.

The class dates back to 1993, when it was founded by Angela Coates, the former Head of Music at Thomas's Battersea school, where Middleton's older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte now attend, according to the Daily Mail, and there are four stages of classes for 3-month-olds to 4-year-olds. Prince Louis is about 18 months old now, which would place him in the Heigh Ho classes for pre-toddlers. In this fun class, children use colorful toys to "aid visual memory while repeated actions reinforce a feel for the steady beat," according to the class website. They end with a bit of relaxing wind down music.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

News of the duchess' regular appearance in the class comes shortly after reports of her going out for a girls night with other Thomas's Battersea moms, strengthening the argument that she's an involved parent all around. She reportedly hit the Hollywood Arms pub with the ladies, according to The Daily Express, possibly sneaking in through a side entrance that was put in place for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, back in his bachelor days.

Middleton and Prince William also recently snuck out for a romantic date night sans- little ones, as Harper's Bazaar reported. She and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on Monday and left the kids at home. When the older two children told their mom they wanted to tag along, she had the most perfect excuse to go out alone with her husband: "not on a school night."

I don't know what more proof is needed. Kate Middleton is a girls' girl and a mom like all the rest. She's getting out with other moms to socialize and blow off steam; she's attending reasonably priced playgroups; she's squeezing in some alone time with the hubs. Next thing you know, she'll be photographed rocking a messy bun and some leggings. OK, maybe not — royal protocol and all that — but a girl can dream.