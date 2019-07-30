If you think members of the royal family don't enjoy the simple things in life, you might want to think again. Prince George recently turned 6 years old and it sounds like he celebrated his special day like any kid would: with a party at his home organized by his crafty mother. Granted, his home is a palace so it was probably a tad different from the parties you probably remember from your childhood. Still, Kate Middleton's birthday party for Prince George was reportedly pretty normal and low-key, and, TBH, it sounds like it was a lot of fun.

The young royal, a noted sports fan, reportedly brought in his sixth year with a soccer-themed bash fit for a king...or, future king, I guess. According to Hello! Magazine, Middleton and Prince William reportedly invited Prince George's classmates from St. Thomas' Battersea to Kensington Palace for an "action-packed, after school" soccer-themed celebration ahead of his July 22 birthday.

Considering Prince George's known interests, his birthday party theme isn't a total surprise. For instance, back in February, according to The Cut, Middleton shared at a royal outing that Prince George was learning to play soccer, but had some harsh thoughts about his mom's skills with the sport, calling her "rubbish." Ouch... He's not only a soccer fan, though, Prince George also recently had "a one-on-one coaching lesson" from tennis pro Roger Federer, according to Marie Claire. So the sport theme definitely seemed like the perfect choice for this birthday bash.

Further details about the party are pretty scarce, so it seems like you'll just have to continue to wonder how exactly the Duchess of Cambridge decorated and what kind of grub was offered up to Prince George and his pals. For what it's worth, The Sun reported that Prince George is a big fan of "cooking pizzas from scratch," so maybe he whipped something up in the kitchen for the celebration... or his mom ordered in. Who knows!

After the party, Prince George reportedly jetted off on holiday with Middleton, Prince William, sister Princess Charlotte, and baby brother Prince Louis. According to Harper's Bazaar, the family visited the tropical island of Mustique to chill out and, presumably, celebrate Prince George a little more.

Kensington Palace also celebrated Prince George's birthday this year by sharing three adorable photos of the young royal on Instagram. The sweet portraits were actually snapped by Middleton during their vacation, as The Sun reported. One photo showcased his adorable smile while wearing a soccer jersey — seems appropriate given his birthday party theme, right? — another captured him mid-laugh, and the third appeared slightly more posed and featured the young prince wearing a cute green polo.

Hopefully, Prince George had a great birthday, though it sounds like he did. After all, a party with all your closest friends followed by an island vacation sounds like the perfect way to celebrate a birthday to me. The only question is how will he top this birthday bash next year?