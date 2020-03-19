As the rest of the world is trying to come up with ways to deal with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible that Kate Middleton's brother James and his dogs have the best idea yet. Indeed, Middleton and his pack of pups recently enjoyed a dinner party together and if this isn't exactly what you need to get you through a difficult time, I guess you're just a cat person.

The Duchess of Cambridge's 32-year-old brother has become nearly as famous for his dog adoration as for being the sibling of a future Queen of England. A cursory scroll through his Instagram is a veritable wonderland for dog lovers who will enjoy loads of posts of his five little sweethearts: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, and Mabel. So as the coronavirus continues to bring the entire planet to a screeching halt and people are encouraged to stay home and away from others as much as possible, it's no surprise Middleton threw a little shindig for his own household, even if his guests are the four-legged kind.

Middleton, who clearly learned a thing or two about how to throw a classy bash from Party Pieces mogul mom Carole Middleton, shared some photos of the best self-distancing dinner party idea ever: a refined evening spent in the company of his dogs. Please note they are all wearing expertly-knotted dinner napkins around their necks.

Middleton captioned his delightful post, "Socializing while social distancing. Who wants to join? #bestdinnerpartyever." (I mean, I want to join, but I think the question was rhetorical.)

The proud dog dad, as he calls himself on social media, really made a meal out of enjoying a meal with his pets. Flowers in a jug on a nice table, good plates, candles. The dogs looked as though they were really taking these extra little touches to heart as well, sitting up and being still like very good girls.

Millions upon millions of people around the world are self-isolating in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Middleton has an excellent point: why not use this time to hang out with your pets? After all, living with a pet helps immensely with issues of loneliness and depression, according to Forbes, which many people are bound to be experiencing in the coming weeks. So, I suspect this idea of dog dinner parties might take off as we all continue to self-isolate for the time being.

