Kay Jewelers' Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Are Too Pretty To Miss

Your holiday decorations shouldn't be the only silver and gold that you see this season. Kay Jewelers' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will make getting some bling for those on your gift list more affordable — and will make them more fashionable, too.

From now through December 24, you can save up to 50 percent off of everything storewide at Kay Jewelers. But the discounts don’t stop there: From November 22 to 27, you can save 25 to 50 percent off of everything. And from November 28 to December 2, you can save up to 60 percent off select styles, plus 20-50 percent off everything in store. And once you factor in those discounts, you’ll soon see the savings add up.

Since Kay Jewelers offers items at various price points (from $100 and under all the way to $10,000 and above), there really is something for everyone. You can choose from stones like diamonds and pearls to gemstones representing your birth month. And while you can always select silver or gold as your base metal, look to alternative (and more affordable) options, too, such as stainless steel.

So whether you’re looking for something for your child, your partner, a grandparent, or, ahem, yourself, these deals at Kay Jewelers are definitely worth checking out. You never know, there might be a pretty piece of jewelry in Santa’s bag waiting for you.

This precious pink Ballet Slipper Necklace is a sweet gift for your tiny dancer. The pink sapphires will complement your child’s dance outfit. The sterling silver chain has a rose rhodium finish for added sparkle.

If you’re a fan of filigree, you might fall in love with these Heart Earrings from Kay Jewelers. Three dainty diamonds fill the center of each earring, which weighs in at under one-quarter of a carat. Wear them for an evening out, or for any special occasion, really.

Your heart already beats for your babies. So why not show your love with this adorable Heartbeat Bolo Bracelet? White sapphires surround a pink sapphire stone set within a sterling silver heart. The bolo clasp allows you to adjust the bracelet up to nine inches in length.

If your finger is looking a little lonely, this Lab-Created Emerald Ring will make it fabulous. The cushion-cut emerald is enveloped by round diamonds that weigh under ¼ of a carat. The 10K yellow gold band matches beautifully with the green stone, and can be worn everyday, or when you’re feeling fancy.

For the guy who still likes seeing the time on his wrist, you can give your partner the Citizen Men’s Watch Drive as a gift. The bold numbers make telling time a breeze, and its strong blue and silver design works for both day and evening attire. And since the watch is solar powered, you’ll never have to hunt for a battery replacement.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Kay Jewelers, you can add some sparkle and shine to your holiday season without breaking the bank.