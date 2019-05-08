On your wedding day, you will probably want nothing more than to be wearing comfortable shoes. Even if you can make through standing in the ceremony in high heels, you paid for an amazing DJ and plan to dance the night away. The last thing you need at that point are shoes that hurt your feet. But sometimes, practical sneakers just don't go with a wedding gown. Lucky for you, Keds and Kate Spade New York's bridal line is stylish and comfortable. But even more important than that, your child can wear a matching pair.

That's right, if you are a mom and a bride-to-be, and you've always dreamed of you and your favorite kid wearing mommy-and-me styles on your big day, the new bridal collection from Keds x Kate Spade New York features styles for adults and kids that are downright adorable.

BBC news called the trend of wearing rose gold "The fashion trend that just won't go away," but if I were having another wedding anytime soon, these rose gold glittery Keds would most definitely make my short list for wedding kicks. And rose gold looks absolutely precious on little feet, especially when they're laced with a satin ribbon like these.

And the color choices don't end at rose gold. Kids' styles feature silver, gold, white, and even black glitter to compliment just about any wedding color combination you can imagine. Some of the more adorable styles combine bows, glitter, and a Mary Jane silhouette — it really doesn't get more darling than that. And in addition to the flashy glitter options — because glitter isn't for everyone — canvas options in light pink and cream hues are also to be found.

Some of the women's styles feature gorgeous faux pearl embellishments on the decking and on the top of the shoe that will peek out from underneath a floor length dress. They'll keep you looking cute and feeling comfortable all night long. Yup, these shoes can seamlessly go from the ceremony to the dance floor with ease, and the party won't stop there. I know everyone always says that you can re-wear bridesmaids dresses and while there may not be a ton of truth to that for some, these shoes really can be worn post-wedding.

Styles for women are available in sizes 5 to 11 including half sizes, with select styles available in wide width. For kids, sizing runs from 5 to 10 for littles, and 10.5 - 6 for bigger adolescent feet. This range means you can basically outfit your entire wedding party in Keds, and you don't even have to choose the exact same sneakers for each person — all the options for adults and kids from this collab work to compliment each other.

Affordability is also a selling point. Sure they cost more than a standard pair of Keds sneaks, but they're way more affordable than Kate Spade New York branded shoes. The most you'll pay for a piece from this collaboration is $120. That's not nothing, but the photos really will be priceless.