After keeping mum about her pregnancy for several months, actress Keira Knightley has confirmed she gave birth to her second child — six weeks ago! In a new interview with Louise Minchin for BBC Breakfast, the Pride and Prejudice star and now mom-of-two subtly confirmed the happy news and got candid about the realities of pumping as well.

"You can tell I’ve got a 6-week-old baby, haven't you?" Knightley told Minchin on Friday morning after admitting that she forgot the question she was asked. She went on to explain that, like all exhausted new moms, she's kind of in a daze. "I’m talking, but I’ve got no idea where I’m going... This is about the third time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed, and I didn’t brush it. Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress... So it’s all smoke and mirrors today, which I’m super happy about, but I’ve just sort of been led here."

Knightley — who reportedly gave birth to her second child with husband with James Righton sometime last month, according to The Sun — also shared that she's dealing with the same kinds of struggles as all new moms who are juggling a demanding work schedule as well — especially when it comes to pumping. "I definitely have to deal with pumping," Knightley — who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, back in 2015, according to USA Today — told Minchin.

"Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you’re doing that and it’s working," Knightley, who stars in the new drama movie Official Secrets, added. "If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we’re pumping. Pumping. So much pumping."

Knightley explained to Minchin that her new baby's "feed" schedule is quite demanding. "I’ve gotta get back before 6:30 because that’s the feed," Knightley said, leading Minchin to look at her watch to check the time. "It’s going to be fine, we’re going to make it... There is a bit of extra milk, which I’d love not to use, because it’s in the freezer and that can be tricky, but it is there," Knightley said.

Towards the end of the same interview, the actress, who first revealed she was pregnant with her second child back in May while on the red carpet, also shared some refreshing words of wisdom for fellow new moms who aren't celebrities. "You should still be in your pajamas and don't brush your hair and let the house be a complete mess and only see people who are going to bring you food," Knightley advised new moms.

This isn't the first time Knightley has been candid and down-to-earth about motherhood. Back in 2018, for instance, she wrote an honest and powerful essay about childbirth, a portion of which was published by Refinery29: "My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming. They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming."

Now as a mom of two, Knightley will undoubtedly have more wisdom, insight, and advice to share with fellow mothers. In the meantime, though, hopefully she takes her own tips and puts on her pajamas and soaks up lots of newborn baby cuddles.