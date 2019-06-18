Getting walked in on while in the bedroom is probably every parent's worst nightmare, especially parents of older kids. It happens, though and the embarrassment fades... eventually. Most recently, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a story about their daughter walking in on them having sex and the whole ordeal was so hilarious, it will make you blush.

The incident occurred on Lola Consuelos' 18th birthday, according to People, which somehow makes it a bit more awkward. And it appears the teen agrees, because she apparently told her parents catching them in the act ruined her "life!"

Ripa and Consuelos shared their embarrassing story on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning. According to the happy couple, they were enjoying some rare alone time Father's Day morning, despite the fact that Ripa wasn't really "in the mood." It also happened to be middle child Lola's birthday. Considering the circumstances, it kind of makes sense. As Ripa shared with viewers, Consuelos' parents were with their three kids, Lola, Joaquin, and Michael preparing breakfast at the time, so they thought they were in the clear. That is until their daughter knocked at the bedroom door and entered before receiving a response from her parents on the other side.

Ripa said during the Live with Kelly and Ryan broadcast that Lola entered and "made eye contact" with her. Oh boy...

LIVEKellyandRyan on YouTube

While she didn't see much, their middle child apparently saw enough to be appalled and enraged. "She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa recalled to her viewers, adding that the awkwardness carried over into brunch. "We're eating and we're like, 'This is delicious, that's delicious,' and she's like, 'You're disgusting.'"

Ripa and Consuelos sharing the story for the entire world to hear probably didn't help make her feel better about the ordeal, but it's a parents duty to embarrass their kids from time to time, right? After all, the two are no strangers to embarrassing their daughter — especially online. Over the weekend, for instance, Ripa shared a video of her husband to Instagram, lifting up his shirt to expose his impressive abs. "This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J," she captioned the clip, referencing Consuelos' Riverdale co-star KJ Apa, who shared the video early that same week.

Fans couldn't get enough of the post, but it seems Ripa and Consuelos' daughter Lola thought the PDA was a bit much. "I just reported this," she hilariously commented. And Ripa perfectly retorted, "Lola....shouldn't you be reading a book or something?"

It wasn't the first time Ripa and Consuelos dabbled in driving their daughter nuts on Instagram. Earlier this month, Ripa shared a throwback photo of herself with Consuelos' arms wrapped around her. She captioned the image, "Those hands," which totally sickened Lola.

"Is the caption necessary?," Lola questioned, and Ripa quipped back, "Gurl bye."

Fans have come to love the dynamic between Ripa, Consuelos, and their teen daughter. Probably because it's so real and relatable. Kids may not like witnessing their parents' PDA, but a 2016 study found that there was a positive correlation between affectionate parents and children, as Parents reported. But with their latest experience, Ripa and Consuelos may want to start locking their bedroom door.