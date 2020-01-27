They are international superstars but they are also Wife Guys, as the Jonas Brothers' regular callouts to their superstar wives prove. At the 2020 Grammys, the rule held: Kevin Jonas kissed Danielle Jonas midway through his performance, surprising her and reminding the world why the band makes monogamy look so good. Nominated for a Grammy and also performing at the big event, the Jonas Brothers dominated the stage, but also made sure to show a little love to the ladies in their lives.

All three of the Jonas Brothers had their wives — also known as the J Sisters — in tow on Sunday evening. And while performing their latest hit single "What a Man Gotta Do," the brothers left the stage to pass through the crowd where Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra were sitting. The camera captured Turner and Chopra jamming out to their hubbies' songs, but Danielle inadvertently got in on the performance when her husband swooped in for a smooch before heading back to the stage.

Kevin and Danielle have been married for over a decade now, tying the knot back in 2009 and going on to have two beautiful daughters together. They welcomed their first child, Alena Rose, in February 2014, and Danielle gave birth to their second child, Valentina Angelina, in November 2016,

More to come...