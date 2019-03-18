Khloe Kardashian is going through a difficult time when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, her little sister Kylie Jenner's BFF. Now, Kardashian is responding to rumors about Thompson reportedly not being "involved" with their daughter True Thompson, first published in Us Weekly last week. The reality star set the record straight on Twitter over the weekend, maintaining that the NBA star is "a good dad."

Days after Us Weekly published its report that the Cleveland Cavaliers player "wasn't making any effort" to see True, a fan praised Kardashian for "raising your daughter the best way you know how" in a tweet. The fan added on Twitter, "All she needs is her mom. You're doing great."

Kardashian responded to the social media user, thanking them for the "very sweet" message. In a lengthy, and telling tweet, 34-year-old Kardashian also called True a "sweet and special baby," whom she would "NEVER" allow to get caught up in the drama between her and Thompson.

"Thank you love! You're so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that," Kardashian tweeted in response to the fan.

Kardashian went on to respond to several other tweets, including one from another fan asking how she's "been these past weeks?" While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted it had "been tough," she said, "my baby girl has got me through." Kardashian vowed in her tweet, "I'll be ok. I promise you," before wishing the fan well.

Kardashian then hinted in a separate message to another fan who asked if she was "excited for the new season of @KUWTK," that the show would touch on the drama between herself and Thompson, admitting "every season has either some good emotions or bad emotions so sometimes it's hard to relive." Kardashian shared no more in the message about what's to come on the E! reality show, however.

The mother-of-one has been relatively quiet about her situation, only speaking out after Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook Live show Red Table Talk to share her side of the story as far as what transpired between herself and Thompson.

In the interview, Woods maintained that she was not to blame for the dissolution of Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, according to Teen Vogue. She added that she was not intoxicated beyond recollection when the incident occurred, and was not "giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," or anything else she was accused of, according to E! News. Woods did, however, admit in the interview that there was "a kiss on the lips," but said it was not as passionate as it was made out to be in tabloids.

Additionally, per the Facebook Live interview, Woods copped to the fact that she didn't come clean about the incident immediately, saying, "I was honest about being there, but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place."

The interview prompted a response from Kardashian on Twitter, in which she initially slammed Woods for lying.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Kardashian tweeted after the interview aired, adding in another message, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Days later, Kardashian returned to social media to clear things up, and address fans who felt she'd been unfair to Woods. She admitted in a tweet that she was on "a rollercoaster of emotions," and said things she regretted.

Kardashian went on to blame Thompson for "cheating on me & humiliating me," adding that it "wasn't such a shock as the first time."

Since then, however, Kardashian has been very quiet about what's going on between herself and Thompson. She has stuck mostly to posting photos of True, and cryptic quotes on Instagram.

Fans may just have to wait until Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 31 to find out more about what transpired between Kardashian and Thompson. In the meantime, it's clear to see that Kardashian has been putting co-parenting and spending time with family above all the drama, which I can't commend her enough for.