Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At People Criticizing Her Pregnancy Style & Her Fans Have Her Back

Needless to say, pregnancy comes with lots of adjustments, but one unexpected change is the toll that pregnancy takes on your sense of style. Indeed, dressing a changing body can be difficult and Khloé Kardashian, who's roughly six months pregnant now, has apparently been getting flack for her fashion choices. But she's not one to sit back while judgmental comments about her pile in — no, Kardashian clapped back at people criticizing her pregnancy style and her response is everything.

Kardashian spent the first few months of her pregnancy hiding her bump from prying public eyes, meaning that many of her fashion choices were likely strategic in nature. Since announcing her exciting news, she is free to show or conceal as much of her growing belly as she chooses, but that doesn't mean that dressing while pregnant is easy. Maternity style can be limiting and it looks like Kardashian has been receiving some criticism for how she is dressing while pregnant.

In response to her haters, she posted an appeal for understanding on her website and app on Thursday. She also shared the link to the post on Twitter, saying, "Please go easy on this pregnant lady." She wrote on her website:

My glam hasn't changed at all since I found out I'm pregnant. Wardrobe is incredibly hard, though! Dressing a baby bump is frustrating and uncomfortable half the time since you don't feel your best. I don't think it's going to get any easier because I'm only going to be getting bigger, LOL. Sooooo, let's not hold pregnancy wardrobe choices over my head, please. Sometimes I have to go with whatever fits.

Fans were quick to respond to her message with words of encouragement, showing that Kardashian has quite the support system online.

Some Jumped To Her Defense

Picking on a pregnant lady for her fashion choices is pretty petty.

Some Pointed Out That Her Style Is *On Point*

Kardashian has put together some seriously stunning ensembles since being her journey towards motherhood. Whoever thinks that her style is slipping must not be paying attention.

Some Were Just Excited About The Baby

Kardashian's maternity style is a thing of magic, in my humble opinion. She and I are at about the same stage in our pregnancies, and my maternity style mostly includes my husband's T-shirts and oversized mumus that would make my nana proud. It can be hard to feel cute when you're constantly getting rounder.

Word on the street is that Kardashian is working on a maternity line of her own. In a recent Instagram Story update, Kardashian previewed two pairs of Good Mama jean prototypes for her followers. Could that be, at least in part, due to her frustrations with the current maternity clothes market? Perhaps. She wouldn't be the first to do so. Fellow fashion designer and reality star, Lauren Conrad, also created her own maternity line after getting pregnant. Conrad told People that much of the line was inspired by her own experiences:

One of the things I really struggled with when I was shopping was that I wanted to maintain my everyday style, but I had trouble finding the types of pieces available in maternity collections. So I wanted to cater towards our existing customer who just happens to have a new shape ... Just because you become pregnant doesn't mean your style changes.

Dressing a changing body is just one of many novel experiences that come with pregnancy, and one that Kardashian is making the most of. I, for one, can't wait to see what other great things she does as a mother.

