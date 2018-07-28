Khloé Kardashian strikes me as one of those people who always really wanted to be a mom. Maybe it was her sweet way with her nieces and nephews, or all the times she was incredibly nurturing with her brother Rob, but she always just gave off serious mom vibes. And now that she is a mom, she would really appreciate it if people would give her a hot minute to enjoy parenthood. Khloé had the best response to a fan asking if she's thinking about having another baby, because this is something people are seriously already asking her, I guess.

The Good American designer and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player True Thompson, welcomed daughter True on April 12 in Cleveland. A whole lot has happened in the three months since True's arrival in the world; Khloé and Tristan had to contend with a bit of a scandal in their first months of parenthood. The little family moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles last month. And Khloé is already back at work. That's a whole lot to take on in three months, baby or no baby. Of course the new mom is handling it all like a champ (plus getting into insanely great shape at the same time), but that doesn't mean she's ready to start thinking about another baby right this minute. So when a fan asked her for her thoughts on having another baby on Twitter, she shared them.

I mean... is this a question we need to be asking any woman, let alone a woman who just gave birth three months ago? When the Revenge Body host responded with "True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol," I personally thought it was a much more polite response than the one I might have been tempted to give. So good for her.

A few fans took to Khloé's Twitter feed to share their own reactions to her wonderfully blunt response.

Not that it is ever, ever anyone's right to poke their nose into a woman's decisions about having children, but I think it bears noting in Khloé's case that having a baby in the first place was a pretty huge deal. First of all, her pregnancy was a bit of a surprise. In fact, she had apparently struggled with fertility issues during her marriage to former NBA player Lamar Odom. Prior to her pregnancy with True, she doubted that she could get pregnant naturally because she was told during an episode of KUWTK that she had fewer follicles than other women her age. Khloé was visiting a fertility doctor to see if she could be a surrogate for sister Kim and was told that she might want to consider freezing her eggs while she was young, according to People, to which she responded:

Shut the f— up. This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?

Fortunately, she could get pregnant.

There's also the fact that she just started back to work and has been open about her anxiety over leaving True so soon, according to E! News. You know, the baby she literally just had three months ago:

I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.

All of this boils down to one little PSA, guys; stop asking women when they're going to have another baby. Especially when they just had a baby. It's rude, and kind of weird, okay? Okay.