Khloe Kardashian "Happily Says Goodbye" To 2019 In New Post

Not everyone is sad to see the end of 2019. Take Khloé Kardashian, for instance. The Good American denim designer had lots to celebrate in 2019 but let's face it, she also had a whole lot to overcome... a very public break up with the father of her daughter, for instance. While the mom doesn't always think it's a good idea to look back, she took a moment to reflect on New Year's Eve. The verdict? Khloé Kardashian "happily says goodbye" to 2019 in an introspective Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some of her highlights from 2019. Let's be honest, she had lots of them. Especially with her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson, who was obviously the star of her mother's memory reel. But as happy as Khloé might have been about her time with her daughter, she was also honest about her struggles this year. As she wrote to her followers on Instagram, "They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame."

Khloé had to overcome more obstacles than many in 2019. She and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, broke up in June after several cheating allegations surfaced. The first of which broke in the hours before she delivered the couple's daughter True Thompson in April 2018, as per Glamour. It was clearly a difficult time to go through and because of her position as a reality star it all played out in public. But, as Khloé noted in her post, she is taking this opportunity in 2020 to move forward with only happy times. According to the photos in her video, this includes spending time with her extended family. Sisters, nieces and nephews, and above all... her daughter True.

I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you

Khloé's attitude is one that deserves to be shared. As she wrote on Instagram, sometimes it really is important to take a moment to reflect on your struggles. To remind yourself that you are strong enough to overcome more than you might realize.

Then move forward with all of the best things only. How True.