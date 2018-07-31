If you've been on the internet at all in the last few months, you know that sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all welcomed baby daughters this year. And on top of that, Kim has two older children, Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, and Rob Kardashian also has a daughter. So considering how close the KarJenner siblings all are, it's really no surprise that Khloe Kardashian says True and her cousins attend baby class together every week.

Khloé opened up about the weekly get together in a recent blog post on her app, Entertainment Tonight reported. "Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe wrote on her blog, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"

The Good American cofounder did not disclose which cousins regularly attend the class (there are nine in total, if we're only talking about Kris Jenner's grandchildren). But based on videos Khloé's shared earlier this month, one can deduce a few of the baby class' core members. On July 11, Khloé Snapchatted two videos from the class, and Khloé's daughter True, Kourtney's daughter Penelope, and Rob's daughter Dream were all seen in the clips, as People reported.

Khloé, Kim, and Kylie all seem so grateful their kids will have cousins so close to them in age. When Khloé took True from Cleveland, Ohio to Los Angeles (where her sisters live) for the first time, Kim was über excited. In an interview with Access Hollywood in June, Kim said:

It's very good to have Khloé back ... I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family – we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.

And earlier in June, before Khloé brought True to Los Angeles, Kim expressed how psyched she and Kylie were for their three girls to meet. She told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

The three little girls are gonna grow up together ... Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting ... Me and Kylie and Khloé are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.

It will be interesting to see if the relationship between Chicago, Stormi, and True turns into anything like the relationship between Kim's daughter North, 5, and Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 6. North and Penelope's birthdays are less than a month apart, and they have joint birthday parties together every year — and always with an amazing theme. This year, the party was unicorn themed, and past celebrations include a mermaid themed party, according to InStyle, and a Moana themed party, according to People.

At just a few months old each, True, Chicago, and Stormi are already set up with two blood-related best friends for the rest of their lives. Here's hoping the KarJenner parents share some more Snapchats from their baby class sometime soon, because honestly, it sounds extremely cute.