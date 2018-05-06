There are a lot of challenges that come with being a celebrity. While some may say that the money and fame make all those challenges worth it, that doesn't mean that celebs aren't entitled to privacy. And now that Khloe Kardashian went to Tristan Thompson's basketball game, and people are judging her so hard for it, the issue of celebrities and privacy is even more prevalent.

Yes, it's no secret that Kardashian and Thompson have been all over the news recently. After all, they just welcomed their first child into the world together on April 12, 2018, and two days before that, the couple was entrenched in a cheating scandal involving Thompson and another woman. The story was first reported by The Daily Mail and alleged that Thompson was with another woman at a club and a hotel days before Kardashian gave birth. Thompson's and Kardashian's reps didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

So now, Kardashian has given birth to her first child and should be extremely happy, which it appears she was on Saturday night when she attended Thompson's game. But, because she's a public figure, news of her attendance quickly spread, and so did the judgment.

Seriously, as soon as news broke that Kardashian was at Thompson's game, people started freaking out. Never mind that it's her life and her choices, or that it was a pretty important game. People on the internet just had to comment on Kardashian's attendance at the game. TMZ posted a tweet with a photo of Kardashian at the game, and the responses to the tweet prove exactly why celebrities should be entitled to live their own lives, free from public scrutiny.

Yeah, people on Twitter (ya know, who have never met Kardashian or Thompson but still think they know best), really got upset and were accusing Kardashian of forgiving Thompson's alleged cheating way too easily. Of course, it's impossible to know what Kardashian is actually thinking, or why she was at the game. Again, though, that's nobody's business but Kardashian herself. But that didn't stop online trolls from pretending to know best.

"Wow! You are sending the wrong message for every woman out there that follows you. May I suggest you learn how to love and respect yourself so that when your daughter grows up she will learn to do the same," one Twitter user wrote in response to TMZ's tweet. And that wasn't the only tweet, either. There were hundreds of responses to the original tweet, and they weren't pretty.

Fortunately, a few people decided to stand up to the haters, and inform all the trolls that Kardashian was, at the end of the day, just a human and that she's allowed to make mistakes and do things that some people might not agree with.

Because seriously, Kardashian doesn't owe it to anyone to take a stand with her relationship and what she does with her private life. She's entitled to learn and grow at her own pace, and if that means supporting the father of her child, then that's perfectly fine.

Kardashian is dealing with things in her own way, and her going to Thompson's basketball game isn't necessarily symbolic of any one thing. Additionally, there's been no confirmation that Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, explained that the allegations were "very unexpected," but that through it all, she was so incredibly impressed with her daughter. "Khloé is amazing," Jenner said, per Cosmopolitan. "I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional." Clearly, Kardashian is still adjusting to life as a mom, and that's all she should be worried about, Twitter trolls aside.