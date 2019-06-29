Khloé Kardashian just turned 35 on Thursday, and you Kardashian fans know what this means. It's party time. The Kardashian/Jenner clan might have become famous because of their reality TV show, but they've stayed famous for their makeup skills and also probably their parties. Whether it's Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, birthdays... if there's something going on that's worth celebrating they're going to get into it and fast. The Good American jean designer's party was no different, except for one minor detail. While the adults looked to be having a blast, Khloé Kardashian's birthday party was obviously all about True and her Kardashian cousin crew. Because let's face it, this is what happens when you become a parent. And Khloé is loving every minute of it.

The 35-year-old Revenge Body host is mom to 1-year-old little girl True Thompson with ex-boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. While this year has had it's fair share of ups and downs for the birthday girl (most notably a difficult break up with Thompson after multiple cheating allegations), she was clearly focusing on the positive at her all pink birthday party. And the most positive thing in her life these days? I think it's safe to say it's her little girl True. Who wore a tutu and a tiara to her mother's party and looked too adorable for words.

True and her cousins were featured heavily in the Kardashian/Jenner's social media posts about the party. Now I don't know about you but this video of Kendall Jenner (notably the only one of her siblings not to be a parent) rather awkwardly toting her sister Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter Stormi in her arms was my favorite. Just because of the dubious look on Stormi's face.

Now before you go feeling too terribly for KoKo, her entire family shared beautiful messages of love for her on their social media feeds. Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of her sister on her Instagram feed surrounded by True, Stormi, Kim's 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter Dream, with the caption:

Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the family, shared a throwback photo of Khloé asleep on the couch with her when she was just a baby with the caption:

Khloé, no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have. I feel so lucky to call you my sister. thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years.. my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you.

There were other things going on at Khloé's birthday bash, of course. She rode a mechanical bull, for example. But at the end of the day, Khloé spent her birthday focusing on the people she loves. Her sisters, her nieces and nephews, her mom. And more than anyone else, her little girl True.